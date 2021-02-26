 

Pinduoduo recognized for work on alleviating poverty in China

SHANGAHI, China, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinduoduo Inc. (“Pinduoduo”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD), China’s largest agricultural platform, was recognized for its efforts in alleviating rural poverty.

Pinduoduo was one of three technology companies commended for their contributions to China’s poverty alleviation efforts, according to a central government release. A total of 1,981 individuals and 1,501 organizations, institutions and companies were honored.

“The commendation is both an affirmation and timely reminder of Pinduoduo’s social responsibility to help better the lives of the communities in which we operate in,” said Chen Lei, Chief Executive Officer of Pinduoduo. “We will always dedicate ourselves to do the right things, to create value for society, and to make this world a better and happier place.”

Pinduoduo has focused on agriculture since its establishment in 2015, bringing a systems approach to addressing the inter-related issues of how to grow, move and sell food.

The company’s initiatives include improving downstream market access for farmers and training younger talent, revamping midstream logistics infrastructure to reduce waste, lower costs and speed up the delivery of agricultural products. The company also works with industry partners and universities to develop upstream technology to increase the resilience of the food supply chain.

More than 100,000 young talents have returned to their hometowns to start businesses as a result of Pinduoduo’s training efforts.

Last year, as Covid-19 disrupted food supply chains and threatened farmer livelihoods, Pinduoduo held livestreaming sessions with poverty-stricken farming communities to promote their agricultural products and created a dedicated “Help the Farmers” channel to showcase fresh produce from affected areas.

One innovation in Pinduoduo’s poverty alleviation efforts is Duo Duo Orchard. In this in-app game, users can grow virtual fruit trees with water droplets collected by completing fun tasks. Users receive free fruit after their virtual is fully grown, courtesy of Pinduoduo, which sources the fruit from poverty-stricken areas to boost farmer incomes.

Duo Duo Orchard has more than 60 million daily active users and Pinduoduo sends out more than 1 million kilograms of free fruit each day.

To help develop upstream agricultural technology, Pinduoduo jointly organized the Smart Agriculture Competition with the China Agricultural University under the technical guidance of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations. The competition successfully identified cost-efficient and scalable agricultural technology that may be promoted as standardized solutions across China.

Pinduoduo is working with Singapore’s A*Star research agency to develop portable test kits for contaminants to safeguard food safety.

Last December, Pinduoduo was named a pioneer in digital agriculture at the 2020 World Digital Agriculture Conference.

In August 2020, Pinduoduo started Duo Duo Grocery, a next-day pick-up grocery service to help local farmers sell directly to local consumers.

About Pinduoduo Inc.

Pinduoduo provides an online marketplace that connects millions of agricultural producers with consumers across China. Pinduoduo aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities can benefit from the increased productivity and convenience through new market opportunities.

For more information on Pinduoduo news and industry trends, please visit our content hub at http://stories.pinduoduo-global.com/

For media enquiries, please contact us at internationalmedia@pinduoduo.com




