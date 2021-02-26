 

Sinch AB (publ) Change in number of shares and votes in Sinch AB (publ)

26.02.2021, 09:00  |  21   |   |   

Stockholm, Sweden – Sinch AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH

The total number of shares and votes in Sinch AB (publ), reg. no. 556882-8908 (“Sinch”), has changed during the month of February consequent upon the issue in-kind of 1,534,582 new shares to Movile International Holdings BV as a part of the purchase price for the acquisition of Wavy through the entities Movile Internet Móvel S.A. and Wavy Global Holdings BV, and the issue of 241,423 new shares upon exercise of warrants under the incentive programme adopted by the extraordinary general meeting held on December 5, 2016.

Subsequent to the share issue and the exercise of warrants, the total number of shares and votes in Sinch as of February 26, 2021, was 64,949,675. Through the share issue and the exercise of warrants, Sinch’s share capital has increased with SEK 153,458.2, and SEK 24,142.3, respectively, and, as of February 26, 2021, amounted to SEK 6,494,967.5.

For further information, please contact

Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations
Sinch AB (publ)
Mobile: +46-722-45 50 55
E-mail: thomas.heath@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. Its leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, voice and video. Sinch is a trusted software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for many of the world’s largest companies. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 40 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

This information is information that Sinch AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09:00 CET on February 26, 2021.

Attachment




