Stockholm, Sweden – Sinch AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH

The total number of shares and votes in Sinch AB (publ), reg. no. 556882-8908 (“Sinch”), has changed during the month of February consequent upon the issue in-kind of 1,534,582 new shares to Movile International Holdings BV as a part of the purchase price for the acquisition of Wavy through the entities Movile Internet Móvel S.A. and Wavy Global Holdings BV, and the issue of 241,423 new shares upon exercise of warrants under the incentive programme adopted by the extraordinary general meeting held on December 5, 2016.

Subsequent to the share issue and the exercise of warrants, the total number of shares and votes in Sinch as of February 26, 2021, was 64,949,675. Through the share issue and the exercise of warrants, Sinch’s share capital has increased with SEK 153,458.2, and SEK 24,142.3, respectively, and, as of February 26, 2021, amounted to SEK 6,494,967.5.