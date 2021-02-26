Change in capital of large shareholder Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 26.02.2021, 09:44 | 31 | 0 | 0 26.02.2021, 09:44 | 26 February 2021

Announcement no. 321 Change in capital of large shareholder With reference to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Rovsing A/S hereby announces that it has received notification from Jean Marcel Dühring that he has decreased his holding of shares in Rovsing A/S to a holding of shares corresponding to 3,7% of the share capital and votes. For further information

Rovsing A/S, Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson, CEO; e-mail: hpt@rovsing.dk or Sigurd Hundrup, CFO; e-mail: shu@rovsing.dk Attachment Announcement321_Change_capital_large_shareholder





Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer