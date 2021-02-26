 

Western Union to Present at the Evercore ISI Payments & Fintech Innovators Forum on March 4th

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.02.2021, 10:00  |  29   |   |   

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, today announced that the Company will present at the Evercore ISI Payments & Fintech Innovators Forum on Thursday, March 4, 2021. The presentation will begin at 2:45 p.m. Eastern time and will include comments from Hikmet Ersek, CEO, and Raj Agrawal, CFO.

Investors and interested parties will be able to listen to the investor presentation via webcast from https://www.westernunion.com, under the investor relations section. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Union’s platform provides seamless cross-border flows and its leading global financial network bridges more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies. We connect businesses, financial institutions, governments, and consumers through one of the world’s widest reaching networks, accessing billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and over half a million retail locations. Western Union connects the world to bring boundless possibilities within reach. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

