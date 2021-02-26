Western Union to Present at the Evercore ISI Payments & Fintech Innovators Forum on March 4th

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, today announced that the Company will present at the Evercore ISI Payments & Fintech Innovators Forum on Thursday, March 4, 2021. The presentation will begin at 2:45 p.m. Eastern time and will include comments from Hikmet Ersek, CEO, and Raj Agrawal, CFO.

Investors and interested parties will be able to listen to the investor presentation via webcast from https://www.westernunion.com, under the investor relations section. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.