 

Bonduelle - Statement of availability of Half-Year Financial report on December 31, 2020

BONDUELLE

A French SCA (Partnership Limited by Shares) with a capital of 56 942 095 Euros
Head Office: La Woestyne 59173 Renescure, France
Registered under number: 447 250 044 (Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)

Villeneuve d’Ascq, on February 26, 2021

Statement of availability
of the Half-Year Financial Report on December 31, 2020

The company today announces that it released its Half Year Report on December 31, 2020 and filed the report at the AMF.

The Half Year Report is available on the website of the company at the following address: www.bonduelle.com under the topic “Investors / Regulated information” (http://www.bonduelle.com/en/investors/regulated-information.html).

