 

Letter from the Artisan Global Value Strategy and the Artisan International Value Strategy to the Board of Directors of Danone S.A.

San Francisco (ots/PRNewswire) - Please find following a letter sent by the
Artisan Partners International Value and Global Value Teams to the board of
directors of Danone SA.

In their letter, Daniel J. O'Keefe, Artisan Global Value Strategy Lead Portfolio
Manager, and N. David Samra, Artisan International Value Strategy Lead Portfolio
Manager, express their views on the company's recently announced year-end
results and their suggested path forward for Danone.

Board of Directors

Danone SA

To the Members of the Board:

We write to you in our capacity as significant shareholders in Danone. We are
long-term value investors managing collectively over $45 billion in long-only
equity. Our investment teams have a proud track record of supporting European
businesses as constructive shareholders with a very long-term investment
horizon. Our attraction to Danone is the quality of its assets; however, it is
our belief that the current strategy undermines the strength of its brands and
ultimately the health of the company.

In response to press speculation regarding a board of directors meeting on
Monday, 1 March, we are writing to share our updated views on the company's
performance. According to press reports, this meeting is to address governance
and management issues at Danone. We hope our observations are helpful in the
board's decision on both leadership and strategy.

On 19 February, Danone reported year-end results that exhibited a continuation
of poor performance. Danone's sales and volume growth, as well as profitability,
continue to trail relevant category competitors. Comparisons to companies in the
broad and unrelated processed food industry-as shown in the CEO's recent analyst
presentation-are not relevant to Danone's categories.

Danone's water business has declined more than Nestle's; the sales decline of
Danone's nutrition business is in stark contrast to the sales growth of Nestle
and Abbott; and EDP reported growth well below its category. Further, much of
the growth in the EDP business comes from the assets purchased in the expensive
Whitewave transaction, while the underlying business continues to decline. These
trends do not represent solely issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic-rather,
they are a continuation of the trends reported over the last six years.

Management has appointed a new team and announced a new structure. Management in
its own words is embarking on a reinvention and a reshaping of the company.
Overhead put in place by the current management team is to be reduced, and
brands purchased by the current management team are to be sold. Jobs created and
employees hired by the current management team are to be terminated. These are
all hallmarks of management failure, and they beg a fundamental and inescapable
question: Given it is this management team that has driven Danone to disrepair
over the past six years, why does the board of directors continue to support it?

There is an urgent need to address the board's structure and the company's
leadership. The roles of CEO and Chairman should be split to reflect modern-day
corporate governance. Governance standards also require that prior leadership
leave the board. And logic demands more consumer goods experience on the board
of directors. Finally, a new, non-financial CEO with consumer goods experience
and a track record of success should be installed as soon as possible to restore
Danone to the elevated status it deserves within the French business
establishment.

For media enquiries:

Greenbrook (London)
Andrew Honnor and Rob White
artisan@greenbrookpr.com
+44 207 952 2000

Steele & Holt (France)
artisan@steeleandholt.com
+33 6 66 58 81 92
+33 6 58 25 54 14

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/153090/4848792
OTS: Artisan Partners


