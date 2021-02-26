Letter from the Artisan Global Value Strategy and the Artisan International Value Strategy to the Board of Directors of Danone S.A.

Board of DirectorsDanone SATo the Members of the Board:We write to you in our capacity as significant shareholders in Danone. We arelong-term value investors managing collectively over $45 billion in long-onlyequity. Our investment teams have a proud track record of supporting Europeanbusinesses as constructive shareholders with a very long-term investmenthorizon. Our attraction to Danone is the quality of its assets; however, it isour belief that the current strategy undermines the strength of its brands andultimately the health of the company.In response to press speculation regarding a board of directors meeting onMonday, 1 March, we are writing to share our updated views on the company'sperformance. According to press reports, this meeting is to address governanceand management issues at Danone. We hope our observations are helpful in theboard's decision on both leadership and strategy.On 19 February, Danone reported year-end results that exhibited a continuationof poor performance. Danone's sales and volume growth, as well as profitability,continue to trail relevant category competitors. Comparisons to companies in thebroad and unrelated processed food industry-as shown in the CEO's recent analystpresentation-are not relevant to Danone's categories.Danone's water business has declined more than Nestle's; the sales decline ofDanone's nutrition business is in stark contrast to the sales growth of Nestleand Abbott; and EDP reported growth well below its category. Further, much ofthe growth in the EDP business comes from the assets purchased in the expensiveWhitewave transaction, while the underlying business continues to decline. Thesetrends do not represent solely issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic-rather,they are a continuation of the trends reported over the last six years.Management has appointed a new team and announced a new structure. Management inits own words is embarking on a reinvention and a reshaping of the company.Overhead put in place by the current management team is to be reduced, andbrands purchased by the current management team are to be sold. Jobs created andemployees hired by the current management team are to be terminated. These areall hallmarks of management failure, and they beg a fundamental and inescapablequestion: Given it is this management team that has driven Danone to disrepairover the past six years, why does the board of directors continue to support it?There is an urgent need to address the board's structure and the company'sleadership. The roles of CEO and Chairman should be split to reflect modern-daycorporate governance. Governance standards also require that prior leadershipleave the board. And logic demands more consumer goods experience on the boardof directors. Finally, a new, non-financial CEO with consumer goods experienceand a track record of success should be installed as soon as possible to restoreDanone to the elevated status it deserves within the French businessestablishment.For media enquiries:Greenbrook (London)Andrew Honnor and Rob Whiteartisan@greenbrookpr.com+44 207 952 2000Steele & Holt (France)artisan@steeleandholt.com+33 6 66 58 81 92+33 6 58 25 54 14Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/153090/4848792OTS: Artisan Partners