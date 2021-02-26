 

Skeljungur hf. Restructuring and organizational changes at Skeljungur

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 10:07  |  39   |   |   

The Board of Directors of Skeljungur hf. today approved a new organization chart for the Company on the recommendation of the CEO. The objective of the structural change is to streamline the Company’s operation, shorten lines of communication and improve operational efficiency. In addition, the change is a response to the Company’s current operating environment.

The principal changes are that functions are shifted between divisions, with the effect that the number of positions with the company will be reduced by 20; the changes involve all the divisions of the Company.

The cost of the changes is estimated at 100 million ISK, which will be charged to the first quarter of the year.

There will be no changes in the executive board, but the principal changes in functions between divisions are the following under the new organization chart:

Þórður Guðjónsson, Chief Sales Officer, will take over fuel distribution, which previously formed a part of Operations, and continue to supervise sales of fuel and lubricants to fisheries corporations, aviation companies and overland transport companies, and the service centre.

Már Erlingsson, Chief Executive Officer will be in charge of procurement and inventory, instead of operations.

Karen Rúnarsdóttir, Chief Retail Officer, will take over the functions of Operations, in addition to continuing her supervision of the Orkan service stations, Kvikk, 10-11, Extra and procurement.

Gróa Björg Baldvinsdóttir, Head of Legal & Compliance and member of the Executive Board will take the post of Chief of Governance and Quality. Human resources and corporate culture, quality, security and environmental affairs, that previously fell under the domain of Finance, will be transferred to Gróa, as well as governance and strategy.

Ólafur Þór Jóhannesson will continue to head the Finance division as Chief Financial Officer, which encompasses reception, accounting and information technology. In addition, Ólafur Þór will serve as Vice CEO, a position formerly held by Már Erlingsson.

Attached is a new organization chart that will take effect on 1 March 2021.

For further information, please contact Árni Pétur Jónsson, CEO fjarfestar@skeljungur.is.

www.skeljungur.is

https://www.linkedin.com/company/skeljungur-hf/

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Skeljungur hf. Restructuring and organizational changes at Skeljungur The Board of Directors of Skeljungur hf. today approved a new organization chart for the Company on the recommendation of the CEO. The objective of the structural change is to streamline the Company’s operation, shorten lines of communication and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Plug Power Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Plug Power and SK Group Complete $1.6 Billion Capital Investment to Build Hydrogen Economy in Asian ...
Emerging Markets Report: Rapid Results
Plug Power to Build North America’s Largest Green Hydrogen Production Facility in Western New ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Record Results in Q4 & FY 2020
Conduent Selected by smart Europe GmbH as Exclusive Customer Experience Provider for New Product ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
Skeljungur hf.: Annual General Meeting on March 4, 2021- proposals and Agenda
11.02.21
Skeljungur hf.: Annual General Meeting on March 4, 2021
04.02.21
Skeljungur hf.: ISK 791 million profit in 2020
28.01.21
Skeljungur hf.: Skeljungur will publish its 2020 financial results on Thursday February 4 – investor webcast on February 5, at 8.30