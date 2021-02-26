RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 26.02.2021, 10:07 | 34 | 0 | 0 26.02.2021, 10:07 | Auction date 2021-02-26 Loan 1053 Coupon 3.5 % ISIN-code SE0002829192 Maturity 2039-03-30 Tendered volume, SEK mln 1,000 +/- 500 Volume offered, SEK mln 1,500 Volume bought, SEK mln 1,000 Number of bids 6 Number of accepted bids 5 Average yield 0.700 Lowest accepted yield 0.681 Highest yield 0.737 % accepted at lowest yield 100.00

Auction date 2021-02-26 Loan 1063 Coupon 0.5 % ISIN-code SE0015193313 Maturity 2045--24 Tendered volume, SEK mln 500 +/- 250 Volume offered, SEK mln 1,000 Volume bought, SEK mln 500 Number of bids 5 Number of accepted bids 4 Average yield 0.879 Lowest accepted yield 0.867 Highest yield 0.897 % accepted at lowest yield 100.00











