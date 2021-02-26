RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 26.02.2021, 10:07 | 34 | 0 |
|Auction date
|2021-02-26
|Loan
|1053
|Coupon
|3.5 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0002829192
|Maturity
|2039-03-30
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1,000 +/- 500
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|1,500
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|1,000
|Number of bids
|6
|Number of accepted bids
|5
|Average yield
|0.700
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.681
|Highest yield
|0.737
|% accepted at lowest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2021-02-26
|Loan
|1063
|Coupon
|0.5 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0015193313
|Maturity
|2045--24
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|1,000
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|5
|Number of accepted bids
|4
|Average yield
|0.879
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.867
|Highest yield
|0.897
|% accepted at lowest yield
|100.00
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0