 

RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS

Auction date 2021-02-26
Loan 1053
Coupon 3.5 %
ISIN-code SE0002829192
Maturity 2039-03-30
Tendered volume, SEK mln 1,000 +/- 500
Volume offered, SEK mln 1,500
Volume bought, SEK mln 1,000
Number of bids 6
Number of accepted bids 5
Average yield 0.700
Lowest accepted yield 0.681
Highest yield 0.737
% accepted at lowest yield        100.00


Auction date 2021-02-26
Loan 1063
Coupon 0.5 %
ISIN-code SE0015193313
Maturity 2045--24
Tendered volume, SEK mln 500 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln 1,000
Volume bought, SEK mln 500
Number of bids 5
Number of accepted bids 4
Average yield 0.879
Lowest accepted yield 0.867
Highest yield 0.897
% accepted at lowest yield        100.00







