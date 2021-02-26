 

DGAP-News Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ) : Year-End Report and Interim Report 2020

DGAP-News: Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ) / Key word(s): Annual Results
Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ) : Year-End Report and Interim Report 2020

26.02.2021 / 10:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (publ.)
559153-6510
Year-End Report and Interim Report January - December 2020

Please find attached Year-End Report and Interim Report January - December 2020 as PDF.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4953Q_1-2021-2-26.pdf

Language: English
Company: Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ)
Box 30 Amal
66200 Vastra Gotaland
Sweden
Phone: +46 532 611 00
Internet: https://sem.se
ISIN: SE0011167600
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 1171427

 
Disclaimer

