DGAP-DD TUI AG english
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 26.02.2021, 10:37 | 43 | 0 |
|
Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu TUI AG!
Long
Basispreis 4,15€
Hebel 6,06
Ask 0,88
Short
Basispreis 5,54€
Hebel 5,94
Ask 0,92
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
a) Name
|Title:
|First name:
|Friedrich-Peter
|Last name(s):
|Joussen
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|TUI AG
b) LEI
|529900SL2WSPV293B552
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000TUAG000
b) Nature of the transaction
|Disposal
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|4.900 EUR
|98000.000 EUR
|5.150 EUR
|103000.000 EUR
|4.850 EUR
|36452.600 EUR
|4.850 EUR
|31040.000 EUR
|4.850 EUR
|31040.000 EUR
|4.850 EUR
|25171.500 EUR
|4.850 EUR
|16882.850 EUR
|4.850 EUR
|16878.000 EUR
|4.852 EUR
|15769.000 EUR
|4.858 EUR
|7287.000 EUR
|4.850 EUR
|5820.000 EUR
|4.852 EUR
|5327.496 EUR
|4.855 EUR
|1456.500 EUR
|4.855 EUR
|650.570 EUR
|4.850 EUR
|247.350 EUR
Diesen Artikel teilen
|Diskussion: Nach angekündigtem Lockdown-Ende: Briten buchen üppig Reisen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0