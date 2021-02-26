 

DGAP-News Golding Capital Partners GmbH:

DGAP-News: Golding Capital Partners GmbH / Key word(s): Funds/Funds
Golding Capital Partners GmbH:

26.02.2021 / 10:45
PRESS RELEASE

Golding announces first closing of the Second Infrastructure Co-investment Fund at €215 million

Munich, 26. February 2021 - Golding Capital Partners has raised €215 million at the first close of its investment programme Golding Infrastructure Co-Investment 2020. In just a few months Golding received commitments for nearly half the planned fund volume of €450 million from institutional investors, including insurance companies, pension funds and banks. Golding Infrastructure Co-Investment 2020 continues the successful investment strategy behind the first programme, which was oversubscribed and held its final closing in late 2018 at €336 million.

Golding Infrastructure Co-Investment 2020 enables institutional investors to supplement their existing infrastructure portfolios with selected attractive co-investment opportunities, primarily in Europe and North America. The investment strategy is particularly popular with experienced investors seeking to commit capital rapidly and gain direct exposure to infrastructure projects without foregoing the advantages of broad diversification. Golding, one of Europe's leading providers of infrastructure investment opportunities, gives investors access to a comprehensive range of co-investment deal flow. The Munich-based asset manager has a target return for the infrastructure co-investment fund of 9-10% net IRR and is anticipating a final closing in December 2021.

An initial investment has already been made for the fund, which will have a broadly diversified portfolio of transactions, both geographically and by sector. "Our investment in a fibre-optic network in Germany, our home market, is an ideal fit with our investment strategy and that makes it an excellent transaction to start our portfolio with", said Dr Matthias Reicherter, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Golding. The fund Golding Infrastructure Co-Investment 2020 follows the path set by its predecessor, which Golding launched in 2016 as Europe's first specialised multi-manager co-investment fund and where the portfolio is now almost complete.

Disclaimer

