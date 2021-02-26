 

“Bubbles and Booze” Koios to Launch Flanker Brand of Fit Soda Infused with Fermented Alcohol in Mountain West Region Starting in June 2021

As “hard seltzer” beverages have sustained their popularity among consumers aged 21+ in the United States, the Company has developed a variant of its Fit Soda functional beverage product infused with fermented alcohol to compete in this segment, which in 2020 had approximately USD $4.1 billion in sales, with Goldman Sachs estimating that the hard seltzer market could reach USD $30 billion in sales by 20251. With no sugar content and 15 calories per 12 oz / 355 ml serving, Fit Soda Hard could be an appealing alternative to current market leaders in the hard seltzer category. The Company intends to launch Fit Soda Hard in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah beginning in June 2021.

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV; OTC: KBEVF) (the "Company" or "Koios") is pleased to announce that in June 2021 it intends to launch Fit Soda Hard as a “flanker” brand to its existing Fit Soda functional beverage product line. Launched on July 19, 2019 and dubbed by Koios as the “Anti-Soda”, Fit Soda is a sugar-free carbonated beverage with zero calories, containing ingredients to include branched-chain amino acids and electrolytes, which have been shown to improve various aspects of one’s well-being. Fit Soda has enjoyed considerable success to date, including the addition of all four flavours to Walmart’s U.S. online store and 461% growth in order volume from a Wisconsin distributor during the period of May 2020 through June 2020. Between the sustained performance of Fit Soda in the United States in its second year and impressive popularity of canned “hard seltzer” among consumers aged 21+ in the alcoholic beverages category, the Company has identified a promising opportunity to produce a variant of Fit Soda infused with fermented alcohol produced using its in-house canning line located in the Denver, Colorado area.

At the end of 2019, market data from Nielsen indicated that seltzer beverages infused with alcohol known as “hard seltzers” were a market segment that grew by more than 202% during the year-long period ending November 2, 2019, with sales of approximately USD $1.3 billion. This category was dominated by White Claw, a hard seltzer brand made by Dublin-based Mark Anthony Brands International, who also produces the Mike’s Hard Lemonade flavoured malt beverage product2. In the subsequent year, Truly hard seltzer, made by Samuel Adams parent firm The Boston Beer Company Inc., captured 22% market share with a lineup of over one dozen flavours and an attractive ingredient profile with just one gram of sugar and 100 calories per 12 oz / 355 ml serving3. By June 2020, Nielsen data reported that sales of hard seltzers had quadrupled year over year, and a September 2020 USA Today story attributed the growth of hard seltzers in part to their lower sugar content compared to other alcoholic beverages4. As of January 2021, sales of hard seltzers in 2020 were believed to be approximately USD $4.1 billion, with a Goldman Sachs estimation that the segment could reach USD $30 billion in sales by 20251.

