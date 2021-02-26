 

Fingerprints’ new PC solution integrated in the RedmiBook Pro 15 from Xiaomi

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) today announced that the company’s new biometric solution for the PC market is integrated in the power button of the RedmiBook Pro 15 from Xiaomi. This is the first PC launched with Fingerprints’ new PC solution, whose software is compatible with the Windows 10 operating system and can be used in combination with a broad range of Fingerprints’ touch sensors.

“We see a positive trend in demand for biometric authentication in consumer and enterprise PCs, and I’m really pleased to see the first commercial product launched with our new solution for the PC market. We are poised for continued growth in this segment, providing the perfect way to add convenient and secure authentication to PCs,” comments Ted Hansson, Senior VP Business Line Mobile at Fingerprints.

Fingerprints’ new solution for PCs interfaces with Windows Hello and is compliant with Microsoft Enhanced Sign-in (SecureBio), meeting both the biometrics and security requirements of Microsoft. It is tailored for use across a growing number of different form factors and use cases, including notebooks, 2-in-1 convertibles, and PC accessories. Fingerprints’ portfolio of compatible touch sensors is available in various shapes, coatings and customizable colors to support different designs and placements.

About Fingerprints
 Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

