F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange release, 26 February 2021, at 12.00 EET
Changes in the holding of F-Secure's own shares
F-Secure Corporation has transferred without consideration a total of 57,018 of the company's own shares as part of a deferred payment related to an acquisition in 2017.
Following the transfer, F-Secure Corporation holds a total of 550,090 of its own shares.
Contact information:
Henri Kiili, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance Director, F-Secure Corporation
+358 40 840 5450
investor-relations@f-secure.com
