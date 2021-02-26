Changes in the holding of F-Secure's own shares Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 26.02.2021, 11:00 | 30 | 0 | 0 26.02.2021, 11:00 | F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange release, 26 February 2021, at 12.00 EET

Changes in the holding of F-Secure's own shares F-Secure Corporation has transferred without consideration a total of 57,018 of the company's own shares as part of a deferred payment related to an acquisition in 2017. Following the transfer, F-Secure Corporation holds a total of 550,090 of its own shares. Contact information: Henri Kiili, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance Director, F-Secure Corporation

+358 40 840 5450

investor-relations@f-secure.com



