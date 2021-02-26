 

ROBIT PLC’S ANNUAL REPORT, CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT AND REMUNERATION REPORT FOR THE YEAR 2020 HAVE BEEN PUBLISHED

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 11:00  |  35   |   |   

ROBIT PLC        STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE          26 FEBRUARY 2021 AT 12.00 P.M.

ROBIT PLC'S ANNUAL REPORT, CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT AND REMUNERATION REPORT FOR THE YEAR 2020 HAVE BEEN PUBLISHED

Robit Plc’s Annual Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for the year 2020 have today been published in Finnish and English in PDF format on the company’s website at https://www.robitgroup.com/investor/financial-information/.

The Annual Report contains the Board of Directors’ Review and the Financial Statements 2020. The Financial Statements includes Consolidated Financial Statements, Robit Plc’s Parent Company Statements and the Auditor’s Report.

The PDF file of the Annual Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for the year 2020 are attached to this release.

For the first time, Robit Plc published the Annual Report in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements with the format of the report being Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (xHTML). In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements of the Consolidated financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. The Annual Review is available in xHTML format at https://www.robitgroup.com/investor/financial-information/ and attached to this release.

ROBIT PLC
Arto Halonen

Further information:
Robit Plc
Arto Halonen, Croup CFO
+358 400 280 717
arto.halonen@robitgroup.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.robitgroup.com

Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in underground and surface mining, construction, geotechnical and well drilling. The company's offering is divided into three product and application groups: Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical. Robit has own sales and service points in 9 countries as well as an active sales network in over 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at: www.robitgroup.com

