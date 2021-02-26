In order to maintain and raise its high standards of manufacturing excellence, CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) applies the principles of World Class Manufacturing (WCM), an innovative program for continuous manufacturing improvement originating from Japan, across all its global production sites.

CNH Industrial is fully committed to becoming a World Class Manufacturer, and has the medals to prove it. Two golds, 16 silver and 28 bronze awarded to its manufacturing plants across the globe. This latest installment in CNH Industrial’s Top Stories introduces the reader to the concept of World Class Manufacturing, its principles, aims and specifically how it can be key in making the workplace safer: cnhindustrial.com/Workingforasaferfuture

The WCM system is intended to enhance efficiency across every aspect of the production process with the ultimate aim of seeking to eliminate all types of waste and loss moving towards zero injuries, zero defects, zero breakdowns and zero waste. The program is structured around ten pillars which encompass a variety of topics ranging from safety to the environment and from logistics to product engineering. Regular third-party audits are carried out and the pillars are scored from zero to five resulting in a series of awards or medals – bronze, silver, gold, and finally world class.

This article explores the first and one of the most crucial pillars – safety – the very foundation of WCM. While acknowledging the importance that traditional safety measures play in the workplace, the real objective of this Top Story is to take a look at some of the more innovative practices that are being adopted in CNH Industrial’s plants around the world. A highlight of the piece is a particularly striking description of a virtual reality health and safety training session in full swing at one of the Company’s facilities in Valladolid, Spain.

Learn more about how CNH Industrial is working towards a safer future for its employees with WCM at: cnhindustrial.com/Workingforasaferfuture





CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions.

