 

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY MANAGERS AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

26.02.2021, 11:00   

Rapala VMC Corporation
Managers’ transactions
February 26, 2021 at 12:00 p.m.

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY MANAGERS AND THEIR CLOSELY
ASSOCIATED PERSONS

Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name:                                              Warchalowski, Nicolas
Position:                                          President and CEO

Issuer
Name:                                              Rapala VMC Corporation
LEI:                                                  7437009TB42O2AB3JW91

Initial notification
Reference number:                       7437009TB42O2AB3JW91_20210225165027_2

Transaction details
Transaction date:                          2020-02-25
Venue:                                            NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument:                                    Share
ISIN:                                                FI0009007355
Nature of the transaction:            Acquisition
Volume:                                          2 035

Disclaimer

