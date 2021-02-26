NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY MANAGERS AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 26.02.2021, 11:00 | 56 | 0 | 0 26.02.2021, 11:00 | Rapala VMC Corporation

Managers’ transactions

February 26, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY MANAGERS AND THEIR CLOSELY

ASSOCIATED PERSONS Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19 Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Warchalowski, Nicolas

Position: President and CEO Issuer

Name: Rapala VMC Corporation

LEI: 7437009TB42O2AB3JW91 Initial notification

Reference number: 7437009TB42O2AB3JW91_20210225165027_2 Transaction details

Transaction date: 2020-02-25

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument: Share

ISIN: FI0009007355

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

