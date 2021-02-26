 

EMD adopts Sourcing Code of Conduct (FOTO)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
26.02.2021, 11:45  |  48   |   |   

Pfäffikon/Switzerland (ots) -

- Milestone for retail alliance committed to Responsibility and Sustainable
Sourcing
- EMD supports Private Label suppliers in meeting the set criteria
- Launching cooperation with A-Brand suppliers in Sustainability

Responsibility for people, working conditions and the environment - as Europe's
leading purchasing alliance, EMD has always been committed to this. Now the top
issue of social sustainability is being defined even more concretely by European
Marketing Distribution: From now on, Private Label suppliers will be subjected
to a SOURCING CODE OF CONDUCT which defines 12 sustainability criteria for
cooperation with EMD. The content of these purchasing guidelines is based on the
Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative (of which EMD is an active member) of the
Consumer Goods Forum (CGF). Private Label suppliers who do not yet comply with
the new EMD purchasing guidelines are accompanied by the international retail
alliance and given support in achieving this goal.

With the adoption of a catalogue of sustainability requirements for Private
Label procurement that is effective across all joint sourcing projects, EMD sets
a landmark as international retail alliance. The new SOURCING CODE OF CONDUCT
underpins the aim of EMD and its member companies to provide sustainable
produced products of outstanding quality to consumers in the single countries.
Accordingly, strict compliance with high social standards and a commitment to
recognized food safety standards are also declared as indispensable in the new
purchasing guidelines.

To ensure food safety in accordance with the Global Food Safety Initiative, all
suppliers involved are carefully monitored. With regard to the so-called risk
countries (Amfori BSCI risk country classification) and risk product categories,
EMD assesses social compliance evidence such as audit reports and certificates.

Each EMD member will continue to be able to rely on its own standards when
sourcing goods. However, for cooperation with the Private Label industry, EMD
itself will accept no less than the guidelines laid down in the SOURCING CODE OF
CONDUCT.

In addition, A-Brand suppliers can cooperate internationally with EMD on their
sustainability initiatives. EMD welcomes any proposal that is in line with the
guidelines and possibilities of the individual EMD members.

About EMD

European Marketing Distribution AG, with headquarters in Pfäffikon, Switzerland,
has been acknowledged since 1989 as an efficient and high-performing partner for
Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) by the consumer goods industry. The leading
associated group operates now together with its member companies in 20 countries
in Europe, Oceania and Asia.

The member companies of European Marketing Distribution (EMD) are active in the
following markets:

Australia: Woolworths
Austria: MARKANT Österreich
Bulgaria: Kaufland
Croatia: Kaufland
Czech Republic: MARKANT
Denmark: Dagrofa
Germany: MARKANT
Italy: ESD Italia
New Zealand: Countdown (Woolworths)
Netherlands: Superunie
Norway: Unil/NorgesGruppen
Poland: Kaufland
Portugal: EuromadiPort
Romania: Kaufland
Russia: Lenta
Sweden: Axfood
Switzerland: MARKANT
Slovakia: MARKANT
Spain: Euromadi
South Korea: Homeplus

For further information:

Donati & Rosmanith
Better Communications
Uwe Rosmanith
Triq ir-Rumani, 3
Xlendi, XLN1431
Malta
Phone: +49 171 9706644
mailto:rosmanith@bettercommunications.mt

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/118822/4848899
OTS: EMD - European Marketing Distribution


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EMD adopts Sourcing Code of Conduct (FOTO) - Milestone for retail alliance committed to Responsibility and Sustainable Sourcing - EMD supports Private Label suppliers in meeting the set criteria - Launching cooperation with A-Brand suppliers in Sustainability Responsibility for people, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hansgrohe-Gründerfamilie investiert in innovative Zahnimplantat-Technologie von Zircon Medical ...
Daego® von PXL Vision: Hochmoderne Lösung zur Überprüfung der Identität von Drittanbietern jetzt im ...
RedHill Biopharma plant die Ausweiterung seiner globalen Phase 2/3-COVID-19-Studie mit Opaganib auf ...
New Data Presented at ACTRIMS Forum 2021 Indicate MAVENCLAD®-treated RMS Patients Mount ...
Series-A-Finanzierungsrunde: KI-Unternehmen Zelros erhält 11 Millionen US-Dollar für die internationale Expansion
EANS-News: Palfinger AG / PALFINGER Ergebnis 2020: Ein richtungsweisendes Jahr
Deutsche Umwelthilfe begrüßt das zum 1. März 2021 in Kraft tretende ...
BGH-Urteil vom 24. Februar 2021 (VIII ZR 36/20) erhöht Chancen für Verbraucher beim ...
Yellow Wood Partners erwirbt Scholl von Reckitt Benckiser
RKI bestätigt: Öffnung des Einzelhandels gefahrlos jetzt möglich (FOTO)
Titel
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2021: So viel verdienen Arbeitnehmer*innen in Deutschland
BearingPoint - Studie Trendbarometer Elektromobilität: Einmal E-Auto, immer E-Auto? (FOTO)
Deutsch-Türkische Kooperation in der Automobilindustrie (FOTO)
Appell: Digitales Gesundheitswesen nicht Apple & Co überlassen
Deutscher Servicepreis 2021 / Auszeichnung der servicebesten Unternehmen - Sieger in 27 Kategorien ...
Triple für die Nutzhanfindustrie: Gute Aussichten für CBD und Hanf in Kosmetik und Lebensmitteln
Siemens, IBM und Red Hat starten Hybrid Cloud-Initiative, um den Mehrwert industrieller ...
Verlorene Jahre, Kommentar zur privaten Altersvorsorge in Deutschland von Silke Stoltenberg
Super E10 spart jährlich 3 Millionen Tonnen CO2 / Alternativer Kraftstoff hat sich binnen zehn ...
Sterbefallzahlen in der 6. Kalenderwoche 2021 im Bereich des Durchschnitts der Vorjahre / ...
Titel
Heizkosten: Heizen mit Gas wurde kaum günstiger, Heizölkosten stark gesunken (FOTO)
Wenig Bewegung am Kraftstoffmarkt / Benzin geringfügig teurer, Diesel etwas günstiger / ADAC: Super E10 um fünf Cent billiger als Super und verursacht weniger CO2 (FOTO)
Rückrufe für Audi 3,0 TDI im Abgasskandal: Manipulationssoftware im V6-Motor entdeckt (FOTO)
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2021: So viel verdienen Arbeitnehmer*innen in Deutschland
70 Prozent der Führungskräfte und Finanzexperten haben kein Vertrauen in Daten, die ...
Greenpeace-Recherche: VW umgeht EU-Strafzahlungen für klimaschädliche Autos durch taktische Zulassungen / Statt ...
Experten erwarten "Computer mit heute noch unvorstellbarer Leistungsfähigkeit" vor ...
Staatsminister für Europa: Russischer Impfstoff ist willkommen (FOTO)
Gold in Zeiten der Bubble, ein Marktkommentar von Dieter Kuckelkorn zum Goldpreis
Paare ohne Trauschein: Wer erbt, wenn ich nicht verheiratet bin?
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:15 Uhr
Neuer Arzneiversorgungsvertrag zwischen vdek und DAV abgeschlossen / Bei Lieferengpässen schnellere und einfachere Versorgung mit Arzneimitteln (FOTO)
13:15 Uhr
Filmreife Reinigungsperformance auf Produktionsgelände - Klüh reinigt beim WDR in Köln
13:15 Uhr
Rand Capital Initiates Quarterly Dividend at $0.10 Per Share
13:14 Uhr
2. Quartal, GJ 2021, Ergebnisse: Mytheresa weiterhin auf starkem Wachstums- und Rentabilitätskurs
13:13 Uhr
EU will bis März 2022 'strategischen Kompass' für Sicherheitspolitik
13:13 Uhr
Northfield Bancorp Announces the Retirement of John W. Alexander, Chairman of the Board
13:12 Uhr
ROUNDUP 2: BASF rechnet 2021 mit Ergebnisplus - 'Außergewöhnlich hohe Risiken'
13:12 Uhr
Original-Research: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (von GSC Research GmbH): Halten
13:12 Uhr
EMA issues advice on casirivimab and imdevimab antibody cocktail for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19
13:11 Uhr
Weltbank-Chef Malpass: Arme Länder brauchen Milliarden fürs Impfen