EMD adopts Sourcing Code of Conduct (FOTO)
Pfäffikon/Switzerland (ots) -
- Milestone for retail alliance committed to Responsibility and Sustainable
Sourcing
- EMD supports Private Label suppliers in meeting the set criteria
- Launching cooperation with A-Brand suppliers in Sustainability
Responsibility for people, working conditions and the environment - as Europe's
leading purchasing alliance, EMD has always been committed to this. Now the top
issue of social sustainability is being defined even more concretely by European
Marketing Distribution: From now on, Private Label suppliers will be subjected
to a SOURCING CODE OF CONDUCT which defines 12 sustainability criteria for
cooperation with EMD. The content of these purchasing guidelines is based on the
Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative (of which EMD is an active member) of the
Consumer Goods Forum (CGF). Private Label suppliers who do not yet comply with
the new EMD purchasing guidelines are accompanied by the international retail
alliance and given support in achieving this goal.
With the adoption of a catalogue of sustainability requirements for Private
Label procurement that is effective across all joint sourcing projects, EMD sets
a landmark as international retail alliance. The new SOURCING CODE OF CONDUCT
underpins the aim of EMD and its member companies to provide sustainable
produced products of outstanding quality to consumers in the single countries.
Accordingly, strict compliance with high social standards and a commitment to
recognized food safety standards are also declared as indispensable in the new
purchasing guidelines.
To ensure food safety in accordance with the Global Food Safety Initiative, all
suppliers involved are carefully monitored. With regard to the so-called risk
countries (Amfori BSCI risk country classification) and risk product categories,
EMD assesses social compliance evidence such as audit reports and certificates.
Each EMD member will continue to be able to rely on its own standards when
sourcing goods. However, for cooperation with the Private Label industry, EMD
itself will accept no less than the guidelines laid down in the SOURCING CODE OF
CONDUCT.
In addition, A-Brand suppliers can cooperate internationally with EMD on their
sustainability initiatives. EMD welcomes any proposal that is in line with the
guidelines and possibilities of the individual EMD members.
About EMD
European Marketing Distribution AG, with headquarters in Pfäffikon, Switzerland,
has been acknowledged since 1989 as an efficient and high-performing partner for
Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) by the consumer goods industry. The leading
associated group operates now together with its member companies in 20 countries
in Europe, Oceania and Asia.
The member companies of European Marketing Distribution (EMD) are active in the
following markets:
Australia: Woolworths
Austria: MARKANT Österreich
Bulgaria: Kaufland
Croatia: Kaufland
Czech Republic: MARKANT
Denmark: Dagrofa
Germany: MARKANT
Italy: ESD Italia
New Zealand: Countdown (Woolworths)
Netherlands: Superunie
Norway: Unil/NorgesGruppen
Poland: Kaufland
Portugal: EuromadiPort
Romania: Kaufland
Russia: Lenta
Sweden: Axfood
Switzerland: MARKANT
Slovakia: MARKANT
Spain: Euromadi
South Korea: Homeplus
For further information:
Donati & Rosmanith
Better Communications
Uwe Rosmanith
Triq ir-Rumani, 3
Xlendi, XLN1431
Malta
Phone: +49 171 9706644
mailto:rosmanith@bettercommunications.mt
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/118822/4848899
OTS: EMD - European Marketing Distribution
