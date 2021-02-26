EMD adopts Sourcing Code of Conduct (FOTO)

Pfäffikon/Switzerland (ots) -



- Milestone for retail alliance committed to Responsibility and Sustainable

Sourcing

- EMD supports Private Label suppliers in meeting the set criteria

- Launching cooperation with A-Brand suppliers in Sustainability



Responsibility for people, working conditions and the environment - as Europe's

leading purchasing alliance, EMD has always been committed to this. Now the top

issue of social sustainability is being defined even more concretely by European

Marketing Distribution: From now on, Private Label suppliers will be subjected

to a SOURCING CODE OF CONDUCT which defines 12 sustainability criteria for

cooperation with EMD. The content of these purchasing guidelines is based on the

Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative (of which EMD is an active member) of the

Consumer Goods Forum (CGF). Private Label suppliers who do not yet comply with

the new EMD purchasing guidelines are accompanied by the international retail

alliance and given support in achieving this goal.







Label procurement that is effective across all joint sourcing projects, EMD sets

a landmark as international retail alliance. The new SOURCING CODE OF CONDUCT

underpins the aim of EMD and its member companies to provide sustainable

produced products of outstanding quality to consumers in the single countries.

Accordingly, strict compliance with high social standards and a commitment to

recognized food safety standards are also declared as indispensable in the new

purchasing guidelines.



To ensure food safety in accordance with the Global Food Safety Initiative, all

suppliers involved are carefully monitored. With regard to the so-called risk

countries (Amfori BSCI risk country classification) and risk product categories,

EMD assesses social compliance evidence such as audit reports and certificates.



Each EMD member will continue to be able to rely on its own standards when

sourcing goods. However, for cooperation with the Private Label industry, EMD

itself will accept no less than the guidelines laid down in the SOURCING CODE OF

CONDUCT.



In addition, A-Brand suppliers can cooperate internationally with EMD on their

sustainability initiatives. EMD welcomes any proposal that is in line with the

guidelines and possibilities of the individual EMD members.



About EMD



European Marketing Distribution AG, with headquarters in Pfäffikon, Switzerland,

has been acknowledged since 1989 as an efficient and high-performing partner for

Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) by the consumer goods industry. The leading

associated group operates now together with its member companies in 20 countries

in Europe, Oceania and Asia.



The member companies of European Marketing Distribution (EMD) are active in the

following markets:



Australia: Woolworths

Austria: MARKANT Österreich

Bulgaria: Kaufland

Croatia: Kaufland

Czech Republic: MARKANT

Denmark: Dagrofa

Germany: MARKANT

Italy: ESD Italia

New Zealand: Countdown (Woolworths)

Netherlands: Superunie

Norway: Unil/NorgesGruppen

Poland: Kaufland

Portugal: EuromadiPort

Romania: Kaufland

Russia: Lenta

Sweden: Axfood

Switzerland: MARKANT

Slovakia: MARKANT

Spain: Euromadi

South Korea: Homeplus



For further information:



Donati & Rosmanith

Better Communications

Uwe Rosmanith

Triq ir-Rumani, 3

Xlendi, XLN1431

Malta

Phone: +49 171 9706644

mailto:rosmanith@bettercommunications.mt



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/118822/4848899

OTS: EMD - European Marketing Distribution





