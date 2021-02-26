 

GCLSI Delivers G-Home Solar Kits to Germany's Enpal

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.02.2021, 11:48  |  36   |   |   

SUZHOU, China, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd. ("GCLSI" or "the Company") (Shenzhen:002506), a leading photovoltaics (PV) company in China, has successfully delivered an order of its G-Home Solar Kits to Enpal, Germany's cutting-edge solar energy solutions provider. This represents a major step forward in GCLSI's evolution in overseas markets, as it grows from a supplier of standard new energy equipment to a customized solutions service provider as well.

G-Home Solar Kit comprises GCL high efficiency modules and balance of system (BOS). As the system is pre-assembled, it simplifies installation and cuts installation time significantly. In September 2020, GCLSI signed a strategic agreement with Enpal to supply 5,000 G-Home Solar Kits. A German distributed energy company seeking to offer household new energy solutions, Enpal is an emerging force in the smart new energy industry.

"GCLSI is capturing the overall market direction with our products and services, and our current transformation reflects the important evolution that we are going through," said Thomas Zhang, CEO of GCLSI. "Boosted by our technological advantages as well as our in-depth focus on the German market, we are very pleased to complete this delivery to Enpal and will soon bring our G-Home Solar Kit product to the broader international market."

GCLSI's G-Home Solar Kit is a high-quality and one-stop solution for homeowners. Its adaptable and customizable kit is able to serve a variety of roofs, facilitating set-up and installation for different customers and needs. Adopting GCLSI's G-Home Solar Kit, with the capability to merge energy storage and home energy management systems (HEMS), enabling homeowners to capture solar energy throughout the night and serving as a smart, ecological energy solution.

GCLSI has intensified its focus on technology R&D in recent years, providing technical design services for different types and scales of PV power generation systems. It is able to leverage its complete industrial supply chain management system, offering customers the most optimal and suitable system and product solution. As it moves forward in its global expansion, GCLSI is committed to exploring broader prospects and providing even more solutions in the German clean energy market.

About GCLSI

GCL System Integration Technology Co. Ltd (002506.SZ) (GCLSI) is part of the GCL Group, a global energy conglomerate, China's largest non-state-owned Energy Company with a focus on new energy, clean energy, and related services. GCL System Integration currently has operations all over the world and has five-module production bases in mainland China and one in Vietnam, with a module capacity of 8GW, and an additional 4.3GW of high-efficiency cell capacity, making it a world-class module producer. For more information, please visit https://www.gclsi.com/.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GCLSI Delivers G-Home Solar Kits to Germany's Enpal SUZHOU, China, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - GCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd. ("GCLSI" or "the Company") (Shenzhen:002506), a leading photovoltaics (PV) company in China, has successfully delivered an order of its G-Home Solar Kits to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endo Reports Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2020 Financial Results And Introduces 2021 Financial ...
Offshore Wind Turbine Market Worth $68,869.3 Million by 2026 says P&S Intelligence
CoinGeek VII will take place in Zurich's Samsung Hall (June 8-10)
Cloud Application Programming Interface (API) Market Becoming the Next Billion Dollar Opportunity ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Share Repurchase Program
Xi: Shaking off poverty 'starting point' of new life
Elevate Your Productivity to The Next Level with Work Shift Calendar (Shifter) on AppGallery Today
Environmentally friendly water treatment system equipped with an FO membrane jointly developed with ...
Mathew Knowles Hosts Mathew Knowles IMPACT, A New Podcast Show on iHeartRadio
New Slots Sites UK 2021: Best New Slot Sites, Latest Report By ApprovedSlotSites.co.uk
Titel
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health ...
CORRECTION: The Lithium Boom Is Only Just Getting Started
Gluten-Free Products Market Size USD 7.5 Billion By 2027 At A CAGR of 7.2% - Valuates Reports
ENOC opens Service Station of the Future at Expo 2020 Dubai
How Nanoemulsion Technology Is Drastically Affecting the Food & Beverage Industry
Haier's 70 million Euro Refrigeration plant in Romania to start production in late Spring 2021
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
GAC Group achieves breakthrough in graphene-based fast-charging battery technology, vehicle model ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods