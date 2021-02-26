Evergy Appoints Utility Industry Veteran C. John Wilder and Former U.S. Senator Mary L. Landrieu to Board of Directors

Additionally, the composition of the five-member Finance Committee will be amended such that its members are David Campbell, Paul Keglevic, Tony Isaac, Landrieu and Wilder, who will serve as chair. As Evergy aspires to achieve top quartile performance across its business, the charter of the Finance Committee has been amended to include competitive analysis and benchmarking of the Company’s key operating, customer, financial and sustainability performance metrics.

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) today announced that it has entered into agreements with Bluescape Energy Partners LLC (“Bluescape”) and Elliott Investment Management L.P. (“Elliott”) and certain of their respective affiliates. As part of the Bluescape agreement, C. John Wilder, Executive Chairman of Bluescape, and former U.S. Senator Mary L. Landrieu, will join the Evergy Board of Directors, effective March 1. These appointments bring two highly qualified directors with deep industry experience and a wealth of public policy knowledge to the Evergy Board.

“Evergy has made significant advancements as a forward-thinking, sustainable energy company,” said Mark Ruelle, Evergy Board Chair. “Our Sustainability Transformation Plan positions Evergy to drive even higher performance across our organization, and this agreement brings additional expertise to support its execution. Both John and Mary have proven track records creating significant value for all stakeholders, and we welcome them to the Board.”

In connection with the agreement, Bluescape will be making an equity investment of approximately $115 million in the Company by purchasing newly issued Evergy common shares. Bluescape will have the option to purchase additional Evergy common shares over the next three years at a per share price that is 20% higher than the current per share market price.

Ruelle continued, “The STP will enable us to deliver best-in-class earnings growth, optimize capital allocation and significantly increase operational efficiencies. Bluescape’s investment represents a strong vote of confidence in Evergy, our team and the value we can achieve through this plan.”

High Performance and the Sustainability Transformation Plan

Evergy reaffirmed the Company’s long-term earnings growth rate target of 6% to 8% per year from 2019 through 2024, consistent with top-performing utilities. Additionally, the Company looks forward to working with Wilder and Landrieu to implement the STP and to optimize the plan to generate industry-leading performance across the Company’s operating performance, financial performance and customer service functions. Evergy’s Board and leadership team are committed to executing the STP by: