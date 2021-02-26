Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Tryg A/S
The Annual General Meeting of Tryg A/S will be held on Friday 26 March 2021 at 15:00 CET as a virtual meeting without the possibility of physical attendance.
The agenda:
- The Supervisory Board’s report on the company’s activities in the past financial year
- Presentation of the annual report for approval and granting of discharge to the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board
- Resolution on the appropriation of profit in accordance with the adopted annual report
- Indicative vote on the remuneration report 2020
- Approval of the remuneration of the Supervisory Board for 2021
- Resolutions proposed by the Supervisory Board
- Proposal to renew and extend the existing authority to acquire own shares
- Proposal to amend the objects of the company, see Article 2 of the Articles of Association
- Proposal to amend Article 11 of the Articles of Association by authorising the Supervisory Board to hold general meetings exclusively through electronic means
- Proposal to amend the standard agenda, see Article 16 of the Articles of Association
- Proposal that the company should be able to publish company announcements in English only
- Approval of remuneration policy
- Election of members to the Supervisory Board
- Appointment of auditors
- Authorisation to the chairman of the meeting
- Any other business
For further details, please see attached notice of the AGM.
