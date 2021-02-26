 

Civeo Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) today reported financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Highlights include:

  • Reported fourth quarter revenues of $133.4 million, a net loss of $2.3 million and operating cash flow of $36.7 million;
  • Delivered fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $23.7 million and free cash flow of $33.2 million;
  • Generated $117.4 million of operating cash flow and $111.0 million of free cash flow for the full year 2020;
  • Reduced leverage ratio to 2.11x as of December 31, 2020 from 2.16x as of September 30, 2020; and
  • Today announced the renewal of an integrated services contract in Western Australia with expected revenues of A$62 million over a two-year term and the renewal of two contracts to provide accommodations & hospitality services in our Bowen Basin villages, with expected revenues under these contracts totaling A$39 million over approximately two-year terms.

“In spite of the pandemic-related headwinds in 2020, Civeo stayed focused on our operational, strategic and financial initiatives: keeping our guests and employees safe, managing the changing economic landscape, driving free cash flow, reducing our leverage and preparing for a post-COVID world. For the full year 2020, we achieved relatively consistent year-over-year revenues and EBITDA while generating 57% and 119% higher operating cash flow and free cash flow, respectively, compared to the full year 2019. During the year, Civeo also extended our existing credit agreement by eighteen-months and renewed several key Australian contracts,” stated Bradley J. Dodson, Civeo's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Dodson continued, “In the fourth quarter, we realized a significant amount of free cash flow, which allowed us to continue to materially reduce our total debt and our leverage ratio. While our Canadian and U.S. segments are still managing the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and weaker oil prices, our Australian segment continues to grow, experiencing stronger year-over-year occupancy compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.”

Mr. Dodson added, “Looking ahead to 2021, we will continue to focus on operating safely, generating free cash flow to pay down debt and strengthening our balance sheet in an effort to create long-term shareholder value.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

In the fourth quarter of 2020, Civeo generated revenues of $133.4 million and reported a net loss of $2.3 million, or $0.16 per share. During the fourth quarter of 2020, Civeo produced operating cash flow of $36.7 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $23.7 million and free cash flow of $33.2 million.

(EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined as net income plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted to exclude impairment charges and certain income and costs associated with Civeo's acquisitions of Noralta and Action. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined as net cash flows provided by operating activities less capital expenditures plus proceeds from asset sales. Please see the reconciliations to GAAP measures at the end of this news release.)

By comparison, in the fourth quarter of 2019, Civeo generated revenues of $148.7 million and reported a net loss of $32.1 million, or $2.30 per share. The loss resulted in part from $20.6 million in costs associated with goodwill and asset impairments and $0.2 million in Action transaction costs. During the fourth quarter of 2019, Civeo generated operating cash flow of $41.0 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $29.9 million and free cash flow of $37.1 million.

Overall, the decrease in revenues and Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 2019 was primarily due to decreased billed rooms in our Canadian segment primarily related to the pandemic and lower oil prices.

Full Year 2020 Results

For the full year 2020, the Company reported revenues of $529.7 million and a net loss of $136.1 million, or $9.64 per share. Adjusted EBITDA for full year 2020 was $108.1 million. The loss resulted in part from $144.1 million in costs associated with goodwill and asset impairments, partially offset by $4.7 million of income associated with the settlement of a representations and warranties claim related to the Noralta acquisition. This compared to revenues of $527.6 million and a net loss of $60.3 million, or $4.33 per share, for the full year 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $108.4 million in 2019. The 2019 loss resulted in part from $26.1 million in costs associated with goodwill and asset impairments and $0.2 million in Action transaction costs.

The consistent level of Adjusted EBITDA in 2020 as compared to 2019 was a result of weaker Canadian and U.S. segment activity related to the pandemic and lower oil prices, almost entirely offset by stronger Australian segment activity and proceeds from the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy program ("CEWS").

Business Segment Results

(Unless otherwise noted, the following discussion compares the quarterly results for the fourth quarter of 2020 to the results for the fourth quarter of 2019.)

Canada

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Canada segment generated revenues of $65.5 million, operating loss of $4.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $13.8 million, compared to revenues of $89.7 million, operating loss of $17.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $20.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

On a constant currency basis, the Canadian segment experienced a 28% period-over-period decrease in revenues driven by a 44% year-over-year reduction in billed rooms related to decreased customer activity due to the decline in oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with lower turnaround activity in the oil sands region in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the Canadian segment decreased 34% year-over-year primarily due to lower billed rooms in the oil sands lodges, partially offset by the CEWS proceeds.

Australia

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Australia segment generated revenues of $63.7 million, operating income of $3.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $17.2 million, compared to revenues of $48.9 million, operating income of $1.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $15.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The fourth quarter of 2019 included a goodwill impairment charge of $19.9 million and an asset impairment charge of $0.7 million.

Results for the fourth quarter of 2020 reflect the impact of a strengthened Australian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar, which increased revenues by $4.1 million. On a constant currency basis, the Australian segment experienced a 22% period-over-period increase in revenues primarily driven by increased activity from our Action Catering business coupled with increased occupancy at our Bowen Basin villages. Australian village occupancy increased 4% year-over-year largely due to continued improvement in metallurgical coal activity across the Bowen Basin. Adjusted EBITDA from the Australian segment increased 9% year-over-year due to higher village occupancy as well as increased activity from our Action Catering business. Australian revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased more year-over-year than Australian Adjusted EBITDA due to the growth of our Action Catering business, which has inherently lower margins related to the service-only business model.

Civeo today announced the renewal of an integrated services contract in Western Australia with expected revenues of A$62 million over a two-year term and the renewal of two contracts to provide accommodations & hospitality services in our Bowen Basin villages, with expected revenues under these contracts totaling A$39 million over approximately two-year terms.

U.S.

The U.S. segment generated revenues of $4.2 million, operating loss of $3.2 million and an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to revenues of $10.0 million, operating loss of $6.7 million and an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The revenue and Adjusted EBITDA decrease was primarily due to lower drilling and completion activity as well as lower occupancy in the U.S. lodges.

Financial Condition

As of December 31, 2020, Civeo had total liquidity of approximately $105.4 million, consisting of $99.3 million available under its revolving credit facilities and $6.2 million of cash on hand.

Civeo’s total debt outstanding on December 31, 2020 was $251.1 million, a $21.5 million decrease since September 30, 2020 and a $108.0 million decrease from December 31, 2019. The fourth quarter decrease consisted of $34.6 million in debt payments from cash flow generated by the business, partially offset by an unfavorable foreign currency translation impact of $13.1 million.

Civeo reduced its leverage ratio to 2.11x as of December 31, 2020 from 2.16x as of September 30, 2020.

During 2020, Civeo invested $10.1 million in capital expenditures, down from $29.8 million during 2019. This decrease is primarily due to the completion of the Sitka lodge expansion in 2019.

Full Year 2021 Guidance

For the full year of 2021, Civeo expects revenues of $555.0 million to $565.0 million, EBITDA of $90.0 million to $95.0 million and capital expenditures of $20.0 million to $25.0 million.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation is a leading provider of hospitality services with prominent market positions in the Canadian oil sands and the Australian natural resource regions. Civeo offers comprehensive solutions for lodging hundreds or thousands of workers with its long-term and temporary accommodations and provides food services, housekeeping, facility management, laundry, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications systems, security and logistics services. Civeo currently operates a total of 28 lodges and villages in Canada, Australia and the U.S., with an aggregate of approximately 30,000 rooms. Civeo is publicly traded under the symbol CVEO on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit Civeo's website at www.civeo.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are those that do not state historical facts and are, therefore, inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements herein include the statements regarding Civeo’s future plans and outlook, including guidance, current trends and liquidity needs and ability to pay down debt, are based on then current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks associated with global health concerns and pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the risk that room occupancy may decline if our customers are limited or restricted in the availability of personnel who may become ill or be subjected to quarantine, risks associated with the general nature of the accommodations industry, risks associated with the level of supply and demand for oil, coal, iron ore and other minerals, including the level of activity, spending and developments in the Canadian oil sands, the level of demand for coal and other natural resources from, and investments and opportunities in, Australia, and fluctuations or sharp declines in the current and future prices of oil, natural gas, coal, iron ore and other minerals, risks associated with failure by our customers to reach positive final investment decisions on, or otherwise not complete, projects with respect to which we have been awarded contracts, which may cause those customers to terminate or postpone contracts, risks associated with currency exchange rates, risks associated with the company’s ability to integrate acquisitions, risks associated with the development of new projects, including whether such projects will continue in the future, risks associated with the trading price of the company’s common shares, availability and cost of capital, risks associated with our ability to remain in compliance with our financial covenants in our debt agreements, risks associated with general global economic conditions, global weather conditions, natural disasters and security threats and changes to government and environmental regulations, including climate change, and other factors discussed in the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of Civeo’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and other reports the company may file from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Each forward-looking statement contained herein speaks only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Civeo expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

- Financial Schedules Follow -

CIVEO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

THREE MONTHS ENDED
DECEMBER 31,

 

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
DECEMBER 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

133,378

 

 

$

148,689

 

 

$

529,729

 

 

$

527,555

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales and services

 

98,208

 

 

102,464

 

 

382,088

 

 

366,814

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

14,767

 

 

16,626

 

 

53,656

 

 

59,586

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

24,020

 

 

30,794

 

 

96,547

 

 

123,768

 

Impairment expense

 

 

 

20,602

 

 

144,120

 

 

26,148

 

Other operating expense

 

(249

)

 

181

 

 

506

 

 

290

 

 

 

136,746

 

 

170,667

 

 

676,917

 

 

576,606

 

Operating loss

 

(3,368

)

 

(21,978

)

 

(147,188

)

 

(49,051

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

(3,592

)

 

(6,713

)

 

(16,687

)

 

(27,383

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

(383

)

 

 

Interest income

 

 

 

12

 

 

20

 

 

78

 

Other income (expense)

 

3,614

 

 

399

 

 

20,823

 

 

7,281

 

Loss before income taxes

 

(3,346

)

 

(28,280

)

 

(143,415

)

 

(69,075

)

Income tax benefit (provision)

 

2,126

 

 

(3,222

)

 

10,635

 

 

10,741

 

Net loss

 

(1,220

)

 

(31,502

)

 

(132,780

)

 

(58,334

)

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

556

 

 

97

 

 

1,470

 

 

157

 

Net loss attributable to Civeo Corporation

 

(1,776

)

 

(31,599

)

 

(134,250

)

 

(58,491

)

Less: Dividends attributable to Class A preferred shares

 

476

 

 

465

 

 

1,887

 

 

1,849

 

Net loss attributable to Civeo Corporation common shareholders

 

$

(2,252

)

 

$

(32,064

)

 

$

(136,137

)

 

$

(60,340

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share attributable to Civeo Corporation common shareholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(0.16

)

 

$

(2.30

)

 

$

(9.64

)

 

$

(4.33

)

Diluted

 

$

(0.16

)

 

$

(2.30

)

 

$

(9.64

)

 

$

(4.33

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

14,161

 

 

13,971

 

 

14,129

 

 

13,921

 

Diluted

 

14,161

 

 

13,971

 

 

14,129

 

 

13,921

 

CIVEO CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

 

 

 

December 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

 

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

6,155

 

 

$

3,331

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

89,782

 

 

99,493

 

Inventories

 

6,181

 

 

5,877

 

Assets held for sale

 

3,910

 

 

7,589

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

13,185

 

 

15,151

 

Total current assets

 

119,213

 

 

131,441

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

486,930

 

 

590,309

 

Goodwill, net

 

8,729

 

 

110,173

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

99,749

 

 

111,837

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

22,606

 

 

24,876

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

3,626

 

 

1,276

 

Total assets

 

$

740,853

 

 

$

969,912

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

42,056

 

 

$

36,971

 

Accrued liabilities

 

27,349

 

 

21,755

 

Income taxes

 

203

 

 

328

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

34,585

 

 

35,080

 

Deferred revenue

 

6,812

 

 

7,165

 

Other current liabilities

 

5,760

 

 

8,741

 

Total current liabilities

 

116,765

 

 

110,040

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

 

214,000

 

 

321,792

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

 

9,452

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

19,834

 

 

21,231

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

14,897

 

 

16,592

 

Total liabilities

 

365,496

 

 

479,107

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

Preferred shares

 

60,016

 

 

58,129

 

Common shares

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,578,315

 

 

1,572,249

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(907,727

)

 

(771,590

)

Treasury stock

 

(6,930

)

 

(5,472

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(348,989

)

 

(363,173

)

Total Civeo Corporation shareholders' equity

 

374,685

 

 

490,143

 

Noncontrolling interest

 

672

 

 

662

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

375,357

 

 

490,805

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

$

740,853

 

 

$

969,912

 

CIVEO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

 

 

 

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
DECEMBER 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(132,780

)

 

$

(58,334

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

96,547

 

 

123,768

 

Impairment charges

 

144,120

 

 

26,148

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

383

 

 

 

Deferred income tax benefit

 

(11,122

)

 

(11,713

)

Non-cash compensation charge

 

6,066

 

 

10,116

 

Gain on disposals of assets

 

(2,905

)

 

(3,882

)

Provision for loss on receivables, net of recoveries

 

44

 

 

(30

)

Other, net

 

(2,873

)

 

2,659

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

13,679

 

 

(20,547

)

Inventories

 

171

 

 

(87

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

6,890

 

 

8,473

 

Taxes payable

 

(134

)

 

(75

)

Other current assets and liabilities, net

 

(725

)

 

(2,015

)

Net cash flows provided by operating activities

 

117,361

 

 

74,481

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Payments related to acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

(16,434

)

Capital expenditures

 

(10,083

)

 

(29,812

)

Proceeds from disposition of property, plant and equipment

 

3,690

 

 

5,906

 

Other, net

 

4,619

 

 

1,762

 

Net cash flows used in investing activities

 

(1,774

)

 

(38,578

)

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Term loan repayments

 

(39,855

)

 

(34,942

)

Revolving credit borrowings (repayments), net

 

(70,310

)

 

(3,456

)

Debt issuance costs

 

(2,583

)

 

(1,950

)

Other, net

 

(1,458

)

 

(4,283

)

Net cash flows used in financing activities

 

(114,206

)

 

(44,631

)

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

1,443

 

 

(313

)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

 

2,824

 

 

(9,041

)

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

3,331

 

 

12,372

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

 

$

6,155

 

 

$

3,331

 

CIVEO CORPORATION

SEGMENT DATA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

THREE MONTHS ENDED
DECEMBER 31,

 

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
DECEMBER 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Canada

 

$

65,530

 

 

$

89,708

 

 

$

269,649

 

 

$

325,651

 

Australia

 

63,673

 

 

48,933

 

 

234,542

 

 

156,093

 

United States

 

4,175

 

 

10,048

 

 

25,538

 

 

45,811

 

Total revenues

 

$

133,378

 

 

$

148,689

 

 

$

529,729

 

 

$

527,555

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Canada

 

$

13,755

 

 

$

311

 

 

$

(65,221

)

 

$

51,745

 

Australia

 

17,190

 

 

15,563

 

 

73,666

 

 

49,871

 

United States

 

(1,425

)

 

(155

)

 

(16,345

)

 

5,479

 

Corporate and eliminations

 

(5,810

)

 

(6,601

)

 

(23,388

)

 

(25,254

)

Total EBITDA

 

$

23,710

 

 

$

9,118

 

 

$

(31,288

)

 

$

81,841

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Canada

 

$

13,755

 

 

$

20,913

 

 

$

61,770

 

 

$

72,347

 

Australia

 

17,190

 

 

15,716

 

 

73,666

 

 

55,786

 

United States

 

(1,425

)

 

(155

)

 

(3,906

)

 

5,479

 

Corporate and eliminations

 

(5,810

)

 

(6,601

)

 

(23,388

)

 

(25,254

)

Total adjusted EBITDA

 

$

23,710

 

 

$

29,873

 

 

$

108,142

 

 

$

108,358

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Canada

 

$

(4,092

)

 

$

(17,876

)

 

$

(146,435

)

 

$

(32,313

)

Australia

 

3,559

 

 

1,819

 

 

27,804

 

 

517

 

United States

 

(3,197

)

 

(6,730

)

 

(23,151

)

 

(11,214

)

Corporate and eliminations

 

362

 

 

809

 

 

(5,406

)

 

(6,041

)

Total operating loss

 

$

(3,368

)

 

$

(21,978

)

 

$

(147,188

)

 

$

(49,051

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Please see Non-GAAP Reconciliation Schedule.

 

 

CIVEO CORPORATION

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

THREE MONTHS ENDED
DECEMBER 31,

 

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
DECEMBER 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA (1)

 

$

23,710

 

 

$

9,118

 

 

$

(31,288

)

 

$

81,841

 

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

 

$

23,710

 

 

$

29,873

 

 

$

108,142

 

 

$

108,358

 

Free Cash Flow (2)

 

$

33,201

 

 

$

37,084

 

 

$

110,968

 

 

$

50,575

 

(1)

 

The term EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Civeo Corporation plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The term Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted to exclude impairment charges and certain income and costs associated with Civeo's acquisitions of Noralta and Action. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Civeo has included EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental disclosures because its management believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures and provide investors a helpful measure for comparing the Civeo's operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. Civeo uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to compare and to monitor the performance of its business segments to other comparable public companies and as a benchmark for the award of incentive compensation under its annual incentive compensation plan.

 

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net loss attributable to Civeo Corporation, which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under generally accepted accounting principles (in thousands) (unaudited):

 

 

THREE MONTHS ENDED
DECEMBER 31,

 

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
DECEMBER 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to Civeo Corporation

 

$

(1,776

)

 

$

(31,599

)

 

$

(134,250

)

 

$

(58,491

)

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

(2,126

)

 

3,222

 

 

(10,635

)

 

(10,741

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

24,020

 

 

30,794

 

 

96,547

 

 

123,768

 

Interest income

 

 

 

(12

)

 

(20

)

 

(78

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

383

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

3,592

 

 

6,713

 

 

16,687

 

 

27,383

 

EBITDA

 

$

23,710

 

 

$

9,118

 

 

$

(31,288

)

 

$

81,841

 

Adjustments to EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impairment of long-lived assets (a)

 

 

 

702

 

 

50,514

 

 

6,248

 

Impairment of goodwill (b)

 

 

 

19,900

 

 

93,606

 

 

19,900

 

Representations and warranties settlement (c)

 

 

 

 

 

(4,690

)

 

 

Action transaction costs (d)

 

 

 

153

 

 

 

 

369

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

23,710

 

 

$

29,873

 

 

$

108,142

 

 

$

108,358

 

(a)

Relates to asset impairments recorded in the first quarter of 2020 and the fourth and second quarter of 2019. In the first quarter of 2020, we recorded a pre-tax loss related to the impairment of long-lived assets in our Canadian segment of $38.1 million ($38.1 million after-tax, or $2.71 per diluted share) and a pre-tax loss related to the impairment of long-lived assets in our U.S. segment of $12.4 million ($12.4 million after-tax, or $0.89 per diluted share), which is included in Impairment expense on the unaudited statements of operations.

 

 

In the fourth quarter 2019, we recorded a pre-tax loss related to the impairment of assets in Canada of $0.7 million ($0.5 million after-tax, or $0.04 per diluted share), which is included in Impairment expense on the unaudited statements of operations. In the second quarter 2019, we recorded a pre-tax loss related to the impairment of assets in Australia of $5.5 million ($5.5 million after-tax, or $0.40 per diluted share), which is included in Impairment expense on the unaudited statements of operations. This includes $1.0 million of impairment expense related to an error corrected in the second quarter 2019. During the second quarter of 2019, we identified a future liability related to an asset retirement obligation (ARO) at one of our villages in Australia that should have been recorded in 2011. We determined that the error was not material to our previously issued financial statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and therefore, corrected the error in the second quarter of 2019.

 

(b)

Relates to the impairment of goodwill recorded in the first quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019. In the first quarter of 2020, we recorded an $93.6 million impairment ($93.6 million after-tax, or $6.67 per diluted share) which is related to our Canada reporting unit and is included in Impairment expense on the statements of operations.

 

 

In the fourth quarter of 2019, we recorded an $19.9 million impairment ($19.9 million after-tax, or $1.42 per diluted share) which is related to our Canada reporting unit and is included in Impairment expense on the statements of operations.

 

(c)

In the second quarter of 2020, we recorded $4.7 million of income ($4.7 million after-tax, or $0.33 per diluted share) associated with the settlement of a representations and warranties claim related to the Noralta acquisition, which is included in Other income on the unaudited statements of operations.

 

(d)

Relates to costs incurred associated with Civeo's acquisition of Action. For the twelve month period ended December 31, 2019, the $0.4 million of costs ($0.4 million after-tax, or $0.03, per diluted share), are reflected in the Australia reportable segment and are included in Selling, general and administrative expenses on the unaudited statements of operations. For the three month period ended December 31, 2019, the $0.2 million of costs ($0.2 million after-tax, or $0.01, per diluted share), are reflected in the Australia reportable segment and are included in Selling, general and administrative expenses on the unaudited statements of operations.

 

(2)

 

The term Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash flows provided by operating activities less capital expenditures plus proceeds from asset sales. Free Cash Flow is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for cash flow measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Civeo has included Free Cash Flow as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that Free Cash Flow provides useful information regarding the cash flow generating ability of its business relative to its capital expenditure and debt service obligations. Civeo uses Free Cash Flow to compare and to understand, manage, make operating decisions and evaluate Civeo's business. It is also used as a benchmark for the award of incentive compensation under its Free Cash Flow plan.

 

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities, which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under generally accepted accounting principles (in thousands) (unaudited):

 

 

THREE MONTHS ENDED
DECEMBER 31,

 

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
DECEMBER 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities

 

$

36,686

 

 

$

40,955

 

 

$

117,361

 

 

$

74,481

 

Capital expenditures

 

(3,839

)

 

(4,295

)

 

(10,083

)

 

(29,812

)

Proceeds from disposition of property, plant and equipment

 

354

 

 

424

 

 

3,690

 

 

5,906

 

Free Cash Flow

 

$

33,201

 

 

$

37,084

 

 

$

110,968

 

 

$

50,575

 

CIVEO CORPORATION

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - GUIDANCE

(in millions)

(unaudited)

 

 

YEAR ENDING
DECEMBER 31, 2021

EBITDA Range (1)

 

$

90.0

 

 

$

95.0

 

(1)

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of estimated EBITDA to estimated net loss, which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under generally accepted accounting principles (in millions) (unaudited):

 

 

YEAR ENDING
DECEMBER 31, 2021

 

 

(estimated)

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(20.5

)

 

$

(15.5

)

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

0.5

 

 

0.5

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

95.0

 

 

95.0

 

Interest expense

 

15.0

 

 

15.0

 

EBITDA

 

$

90.0

 

 

$

95.0

 

CIVEO CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY SEGMENT AND OPERATING DATA

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for room counts and average daily rates)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

THREE MONTHS ENDED
DECEMBER 31,

 

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
DECEMBER 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental Operating Data - Canadian Segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accommodation revenue (1)

 

$

46,466

 

 

$

77,803

 

 

$

202,534

 

 

$

281,577

 

Mobile facility rental revenue (2)

 

11,477

 

 

3,927

 

 

33,192

 

 

9,575

 

Food and other services revenue (3)

 

7,587

 

 

7,978

 

 

33,923

 

 

33,485

 

Manufacturing revenue (4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,014

 

Total Canadian revenues

 

$

65,530

 

 

$

89,708

 

 

$

269,649

 

 

$

325,651

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accommodation cost

 

$

34,070

 

 

$

50,539

 

 

$

143,213

 

 

$

187,679

 

Mobile facility rental cost

 

7,743

 

 

2,758

 

 

24,842

 

 

7,493

 

Food and other services cost

 

6,843

 

 

6,975

 

 

30,616

 

 

30,595

 

Manufacturing cost

 

150

 

 

18

 

 

611

 

 

1,025

 

Indirect other cost

 

2,347

 

 

3,134

 

 

10,001

 

 

12,832

 

Total Canadian cost of sales and services

 

$

51,153

 

 

$

63,424

 

 

$

209,283

 

 

$

239,624

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average daily rates (5)

 

$

98

 

 

$

92

 

 

$

95

 

 

$

91

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Billed rooms (6)

 

469,116

 

 

837,217

 

 

2,095,784

 

 

3,078,727

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Canadian dollar to U.S. dollar

 

$

0.768

 

 

$

0.758

 

 

$

0.746

 

 

$

0.754

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental Operating Data - Australian Segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accommodation revenue (1)

 

$

37,082

 

 

$

33,574

 

 

$

144,070

 

 

$

126,047

 

Food and other services revenue (3)

 

26,591

 

 

15,359

 

 

90,472

 

 

30,046

 

Total Australian revenues

 

$

63,673

 

 

$

48,933

 

 

$

234,542

 

 

$

156,093

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accommodation cost

 

$

16,839

 

 

$

15,229

 

 

$

63,504

 

 

$

60,045

 

Food and other services cost

 

23,731

 

 

13,266

 

 

77,358

 

 

26,073

 

Indirect other cost

 

1,144

 

 

877

 

 

3,847

 

 

2,972

 

Total Australian cost of sales and services

 

$

41,714

 

 

$

29,372

 

 

$

144,709

 

 

$

89,090

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average daily rates (5)

 

$

77

 

 

$

72

 

 

$

73

 

 

$

73

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Billed rooms (6)

 

480,465

 

 

463,330

 

 

1,968,284

 

 

1,717,186

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Australian dollar to U.S. dollar

 

$

0.731

 

 

$

0.684

 

 

$

0.691

 

 

$

0.695

 

(1)

Includes revenues related to lodge and village rooms and hospitality services for owned rooms for the periods presented.

(2)

Includes revenues related to mobile camps for the periods presented.

(3)

Includes revenues related to food service, laundry and water and wastewater treatment services, and facilities management for the periods presented.

(4)

Includes revenues related to modular construction services for the periods presented.

(5)

Average daily rate is based on billed rooms and accommodation revenue.

(6)

Billed rooms represents total billed days [for owned assets] for the periods presented.

 



Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Civeo Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call