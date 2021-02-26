Civeo Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

“In spite of the pandemic-related headwinds in 2020, Civeo stayed focused on our operational, strategic and financial initiatives: keeping our guests and employees safe, managing the changing economic landscape, driving free cash flow, reducing our leverage and preparing for a post-COVID world. For the full year 2020, we achieved relatively consistent year-over-year revenues and EBITDA while generating 57% and 119% higher operating cash flow and free cash flow, respectively, compared to the full year 2019. During the year, Civeo also extended our existing credit agreement by eighteen-months and renewed several key Australian contracts,” stated Bradley J. Dodson, Civeo's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Dodson continued, “In the fourth quarter, we realized a significant amount of free cash flow, which allowed us to continue to materially reduce our total debt and our leverage ratio. While our Canadian and U.S. segments are still managing the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and weaker oil prices, our Australian segment continues to grow, experiencing stronger year-over-year occupancy compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.”

Mr. Dodson added, “Looking ahead to 2021, we will continue to focus on operating safely, generating free cash flow to pay down debt and strengthening our balance sheet in an effort to create long-term shareholder value.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

In the fourth quarter of 2020, Civeo generated revenues of $133.4 million and reported a net loss of $2.3 million, or $0.16 per share. During the fourth quarter of 2020, Civeo produced operating cash flow of $36.7 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $23.7 million and free cash flow of $33.2 million.

(EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined as net income plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted to exclude impairment charges and certain income and costs associated with Civeo's acquisitions of Noralta and Action. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined as net cash flows provided by operating activities less capital expenditures plus proceeds from asset sales. Please see the reconciliations to GAAP measures at the end of this news release.)

By comparison, in the fourth quarter of 2019, Civeo generated revenues of $148.7 million and reported a net loss of $32.1 million, or $2.30 per share. The loss resulted in part from $20.6 million in costs associated with goodwill and asset impairments and $0.2 million in Action transaction costs. During the fourth quarter of 2019, Civeo generated operating cash flow of $41.0 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $29.9 million and free cash flow of $37.1 million.

Overall, the decrease in revenues and Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 2019 was primarily due to decreased billed rooms in our Canadian segment primarily related to the pandemic and lower oil prices.

Full Year 2020 Results

For the full year 2020, the Company reported revenues of $529.7 million and a net loss of $136.1 million, or $9.64 per share. Adjusted EBITDA for full year 2020 was $108.1 million. The loss resulted in part from $144.1 million in costs associated with goodwill and asset impairments, partially offset by $4.7 million of income associated with the settlement of a representations and warranties claim related to the Noralta acquisition. This compared to revenues of $527.6 million and a net loss of $60.3 million, or $4.33 per share, for the full year 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $108.4 million in 2019. The 2019 loss resulted in part from $26.1 million in costs associated with goodwill and asset impairments and $0.2 million in Action transaction costs.

The consistent level of Adjusted EBITDA in 2020 as compared to 2019 was a result of weaker Canadian and U.S. segment activity related to the pandemic and lower oil prices, almost entirely offset by stronger Australian segment activity and proceeds from the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy program ("CEWS").

Business Segment Results

(Unless otherwise noted, the following discussion compares the quarterly results for the fourth quarter of 2020 to the results for the fourth quarter of 2019.)

Canada

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Canada segment generated revenues of $65.5 million, operating loss of $4.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $13.8 million, compared to revenues of $89.7 million, operating loss of $17.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $20.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

On a constant currency basis, the Canadian segment experienced a 28% period-over-period decrease in revenues driven by a 44% year-over-year reduction in billed rooms related to decreased customer activity due to the decline in oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with lower turnaround activity in the oil sands region in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the Canadian segment decreased 34% year-over-year primarily due to lower billed rooms in the oil sands lodges, partially offset by the CEWS proceeds.

Australia

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Australia segment generated revenues of $63.7 million, operating income of $3.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $17.2 million, compared to revenues of $48.9 million, operating income of $1.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $15.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The fourth quarter of 2019 included a goodwill impairment charge of $19.9 million and an asset impairment charge of $0.7 million.

Results for the fourth quarter of 2020 reflect the impact of a strengthened Australian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar, which increased revenues by $4.1 million. On a constant currency basis, the Australian segment experienced a 22% period-over-period increase in revenues primarily driven by increased activity from our Action Catering business coupled with increased occupancy at our Bowen Basin villages. Australian village occupancy increased 4% year-over-year largely due to continued improvement in metallurgical coal activity across the Bowen Basin. Adjusted EBITDA from the Australian segment increased 9% year-over-year due to higher village occupancy as well as increased activity from our Action Catering business. Australian revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased more year-over-year than Australian Adjusted EBITDA due to the growth of our Action Catering business, which has inherently lower margins related to the service-only business model.

Civeo today announced the renewal of an integrated services contract in Western Australia with expected revenues of A$62 million over a two-year term and the renewal of two contracts to provide accommodations & hospitality services in our Bowen Basin villages, with expected revenues under these contracts totaling A$39 million over approximately two-year terms.

U.S.

The U.S. segment generated revenues of $4.2 million, operating loss of $3.2 million and an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to revenues of $10.0 million, operating loss of $6.7 million and an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The revenue and Adjusted EBITDA decrease was primarily due to lower drilling and completion activity as well as lower occupancy in the U.S. lodges.

Financial Condition

As of December 31, 2020, Civeo had total liquidity of approximately $105.4 million, consisting of $99.3 million available under its revolving credit facilities and $6.2 million of cash on hand.

Civeo’s total debt outstanding on December 31, 2020 was $251.1 million, a $21.5 million decrease since September 30, 2020 and a $108.0 million decrease from December 31, 2019. The fourth quarter decrease consisted of $34.6 million in debt payments from cash flow generated by the business, partially offset by an unfavorable foreign currency translation impact of $13.1 million.

Civeo reduced its leverage ratio to 2.11x as of December 31, 2020 from 2.16x as of September 30, 2020.

During 2020, Civeo invested $10.1 million in capital expenditures, down from $29.8 million during 2019. This decrease is primarily due to the completion of the Sitka lodge expansion in 2019.

Full Year 2021 Guidance

For the full year of 2021, Civeo expects revenues of $555.0 million to $565.0 million, EBITDA of $90.0 million to $95.0 million and capital expenditures of $20.0 million to $25.0 million.

Conference Call

Civeo will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2020 financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. This call is being webcast and can be accessed at Civeo's website at www.civeo.com. Participants may also join the conference call by dialing (866)-548-4713 in the United States or (323)-794-2093 internationally and using the conference ID 8965290#. A replay will be available after the call by dialing (844) 512-2921 in the United States or (412) 317-6671 internationally and using the conference ID 8965290#.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation is a leading provider of hospitality services with prominent market positions in the Canadian oil sands and the Australian natural resource regions. Civeo offers comprehensive solutions for lodging hundreds or thousands of workers with its long-term and temporary accommodations and provides food services, housekeeping, facility management, laundry, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications systems, security and logistics services. Civeo currently operates a total of 28 lodges and villages in Canada, Australia and the U.S., with an aggregate of approximately 30,000 rooms. Civeo is publicly traded under the symbol CVEO on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit Civeo's website at www.civeo.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are those that do not state historical facts and are, therefore, inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements herein include the statements regarding Civeo’s future plans and outlook, including guidance, current trends and liquidity needs and ability to pay down debt, are based on then current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks associated with global health concerns and pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the risk that room occupancy may decline if our customers are limited or restricted in the availability of personnel who may become ill or be subjected to quarantine, risks associated with the general nature of the accommodations industry, risks associated with the level of supply and demand for oil, coal, iron ore and other minerals, including the level of activity, spending and developments in the Canadian oil sands, the level of demand for coal and other natural resources from, and investments and opportunities in, Australia, and fluctuations or sharp declines in the current and future prices of oil, natural gas, coal, iron ore and other minerals, risks associated with failure by our customers to reach positive final investment decisions on, or otherwise not complete, projects with respect to which we have been awarded contracts, which may cause those customers to terminate or postpone contracts, risks associated with currency exchange rates, risks associated with the company’s ability to integrate acquisitions, risks associated with the development of new projects, including whether such projects will continue in the future, risks associated with the trading price of the company’s common shares, availability and cost of capital, risks associated with our ability to remain in compliance with our financial covenants in our debt agreements, risks associated with general global economic conditions, global weather conditions, natural disasters and security threats and changes to government and environmental regulations, including climate change, and other factors discussed in the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of Civeo’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and other reports the company may file from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Each forward-looking statement contained herein speaks only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Civeo expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

- Financial Schedules Follow -

CIVEO CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) THREE MONTHS ENDED

DECEMBER 31, TWELVE MONTHS ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 133,378 $ 148,689 $ 529,729 $ 527,555 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales and services 98,208 102,464 382,088 366,814 Selling, general and administrative expenses 14,767 16,626 53,656 59,586 Depreciation and amortization expense 24,020 30,794 96,547 123,768 Impairment expense — 20,602 144,120 26,148 Other operating expense (249 ) 181 506 290 136,746 170,667 676,917 576,606 Operating loss (3,368 ) (21,978 ) (147,188 ) (49,051 ) Interest expense (3,592 ) (6,713 ) (16,687 ) (27,383 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — (383 ) — Interest income — 12 20 78 Other income (expense) 3,614 399 20,823 7,281 Loss before income taxes (3,346 ) (28,280 ) (143,415 ) (69,075 ) Income tax benefit (provision) 2,126 (3,222 ) 10,635 10,741 Net loss (1,220 ) (31,502 ) (132,780 ) (58,334 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 556 97 1,470 157 Net loss attributable to Civeo Corporation (1,776 ) (31,599 ) (134,250 ) (58,491 ) Less: Dividends attributable to Class A preferred shares 476 465 1,887 1,849 Net loss attributable to Civeo Corporation common shareholders $ (2,252 ) $ (32,064 ) $ (136,137 ) $ (60,340 ) Net loss per share attributable to Civeo Corporation common shareholders: Basic $ (0.16 ) $ (2.30 ) $ (9.64 ) $ (4.33 ) Diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (2.30 ) $ (9.64 ) $ (4.33 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 14,161 13,971 14,129 13,921 Diluted 14,161 13,971 14,129 13,921

CIVEO CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (UNAUDITED) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,155 $ 3,331 Accounts receivable, net 89,782 99,493 Inventories 6,181 5,877 Assets held for sale 3,910 7,589 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,185 15,151 Total current assets 119,213 131,441 Property, plant and equipment, net 486,930 590,309 Goodwill, net 8,729 110,173 Other intangible assets, net 99,749 111,837 Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,606 24,876 Other noncurrent assets 3,626 1,276 Total assets $ 740,853 $ 969,912 Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 42,056 $ 36,971 Accrued liabilities 27,349 21,755 Income taxes 203 328 Current portion of long-term debt 34,585 35,080 Deferred revenue 6,812 7,165 Other current liabilities 5,760 8,741 Total current liabilities 116,765 110,040 Long-term debt 214,000 321,792 Deferred income taxes — 9,452 Operating lease liabilities 19,834 21,231 Other noncurrent liabilities 14,897 16,592 Total liabilities 365,496 479,107 Shareholders' equity: Preferred shares 60,016 58,129 Common shares — — Additional paid-in capital 1,578,315 1,572,249 Accumulated deficit (907,727 ) (771,590 ) Treasury stock (6,930 ) (5,472 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (348,989 ) (363,173 ) Total Civeo Corporation shareholders' equity 374,685 490,143 Noncontrolling interest 672 662 Total shareholders' equity 375,357 490,805 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 740,853 $ 969,912

CIVEO CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) TWELVE MONTHS ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (132,780 ) $ (58,334 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 96,547 123,768 Impairment charges 144,120 26,148 Loss on extinguishment of debt 383 — Deferred income tax benefit (11,122 ) (11,713 ) Non-cash compensation charge 6,066 10,116 Gain on disposals of assets (2,905 ) (3,882 ) Provision for loss on receivables, net of recoveries 44 (30 ) Other, net (2,873 ) 2,659 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 13,679 (20,547 ) Inventories 171 (87 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 6,890 8,473 Taxes payable (134 ) (75 ) Other current assets and liabilities, net (725 ) (2,015 ) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 117,361 74,481 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments related to acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (16,434 ) Capital expenditures (10,083 ) (29,812 ) Proceeds from disposition of property, plant and equipment 3,690 5,906 Other, net 4,619 1,762 Net cash flows used in investing activities (1,774 ) (38,578 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Term loan repayments (39,855 ) (34,942 ) Revolving credit borrowings (repayments), net (70,310 ) (3,456 ) Debt issuance costs (2,583 ) (1,950 ) Other, net (1,458 ) (4,283 ) Net cash flows used in financing activities (114,206 ) (44,631 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 1,443 (313 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 2,824 (9,041 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 3,331 12,372 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 6,155 $ 3,331

CIVEO CORPORATION SEGMENT DATA (in thousands) (unaudited) THREE MONTHS ENDED

DECEMBER 31, TWELVE MONTHS ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Canada $ 65,530 $ 89,708 $ 269,649 $ 325,651 Australia 63,673 48,933 234,542 156,093 United States 4,175 10,048 25,538 45,811 Total revenues $ 133,378 $ 148,689 $ 529,729 $ 527,555 EBITDA (1) Canada $ 13,755 $ 311 $ (65,221 ) $ 51,745 Australia 17,190 15,563 73,666 49,871 United States (1,425 ) (155 ) (16,345 ) 5,479 Corporate and eliminations (5,810 ) (6,601 ) (23,388 ) (25,254 ) Total EBITDA $ 23,710 $ 9,118 $ (31,288 ) $ 81,841 Adjusted EBITDA (1) Canada $ 13,755 $ 20,913 $ 61,770 $ 72,347 Australia 17,190 15,716 73,666 55,786 United States (1,425 ) (155 ) (3,906 ) 5,479 Corporate and eliminations (5,810 ) (6,601 ) (23,388 ) (25,254 ) Total adjusted EBITDA $ 23,710 $ 29,873 $ 108,142 $ 108,358 Operating income (loss) Canada $ (4,092 ) $ (17,876 ) $ (146,435 ) $ (32,313 ) Australia 3,559 1,819 27,804 517 United States (3,197 ) (6,730 ) (23,151 ) (11,214 ) Corporate and eliminations 362 809 (5,406 ) (6,041 ) Total operating loss $ (3,368 ) $ (21,978 ) $ (147,188 ) $ (49,051 ) (1) Please see Non-GAAP Reconciliation Schedule.

CIVEO CORPORATION NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (in thousands) (unaudited) THREE MONTHS ENDED

DECEMBER 31, TWELVE MONTHS ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 EBITDA (1) $ 23,710 $ 9,118 $ (31,288 ) $ 81,841 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 23,710 $ 29,873 $ 108,142 $ 108,358 Free Cash Flow (2) $ 33,201 $ 37,084 $ 110,968 $ 50,575

(1) The term EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Civeo Corporation plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The term Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted to exclude impairment charges and certain income and costs associated with Civeo's acquisitions of Noralta and Action. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Civeo has included EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental disclosures because its management believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures and provide investors a helpful measure for comparing the Civeo's operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. Civeo uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to compare and to monitor the performance of its business segments to other comparable public companies and as a benchmark for the award of incentive compensation under its annual incentive compensation plan. The following table sets forth a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net loss attributable to Civeo Corporation, which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under generally accepted accounting principles (in thousands) (unaudited):

THREE MONTHS ENDED

DECEMBER 31, TWELVE MONTHS ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss attributable to Civeo Corporation $ (1,776 ) $ (31,599 ) $ (134,250 ) $ (58,491 ) Income tax provision (benefit) (2,126 ) 3,222 (10,635 ) (10,741 ) Depreciation and amortization 24,020 30,794 96,547 123,768 Interest income — (12 ) (20 ) (78 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 383 — Interest expense 3,592 6,713 16,687 27,383 EBITDA $ 23,710 $ 9,118 $ (31,288 ) $ 81,841 Adjustments to EBITDA Impairment of long-lived assets (a) — 702 50,514 6,248 Impairment of goodwill (b) — 19,900 93,606 19,900 Representations and warranties settlement (c) — — (4,690 ) — Action transaction costs (d) — 153 — 369 Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,710 $ 29,873 $ 108,142 $ 108,358

(a) Relates to asset impairments recorded in the first quarter of 2020 and the fourth and second quarter of 2019. In the first quarter of 2020, we recorded a pre-tax loss related to the impairment of long-lived assets in our Canadian segment of $38.1 million ($38.1 million after-tax, or $2.71 per diluted share) and a pre-tax loss related to the impairment of long-lived assets in our U.S. segment of $12.4 million ($12.4 million after-tax, or $0.89 per diluted share), which is included in Impairment expense on the unaudited statements of operations. In the fourth quarter 2019, we recorded a pre-tax loss related to the impairment of assets in Canada of $0.7 million ($0.5 million after-tax, or $0.04 per diluted share), which is included in Impairment expense on the unaudited statements of operations. In the second quarter 2019, we recorded a pre-tax loss related to the impairment of assets in Australia of $5.5 million ($5.5 million after-tax, or $0.40 per diluted share), which is included in Impairment expense on the unaudited statements of operations. This includes $1.0 million of impairment expense related to an error corrected in the second quarter 2019. During the second quarter of 2019, we identified a future liability related to an asset retirement obligation (ARO) at one of our villages in Australia that should have been recorded in 2011. We determined that the error was not material to our previously issued financial statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and therefore, corrected the error in the second quarter of 2019. (b) Relates to the impairment of goodwill recorded in the first quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019. In the first quarter of 2020, we recorded an $93.6 million impairment ($93.6 million after-tax, or $6.67 per diluted share) which is related to our Canada reporting unit and is included in Impairment expense on the statements of operations. In the fourth quarter of 2019, we recorded an $19.9 million impairment ($19.9 million after-tax, or $1.42 per diluted share) which is related to our Canada reporting unit and is included in Impairment expense on the statements of operations. (c) In the second quarter of 2020, we recorded $4.7 million of income ($4.7 million after-tax, or $0.33 per diluted share) associated with the settlement of a representations and warranties claim related to the Noralta acquisition, which is included in Other income on the unaudited statements of operations. (d) Relates to costs incurred associated with Civeo's acquisition of Action. For the twelve month period ended December 31, 2019, the $0.4 million of costs ($0.4 million after-tax, or $0.03, per diluted share), are reflected in the Australia reportable segment and are included in Selling, general and administrative expenses on the unaudited statements of operations. For the three month period ended December 31, 2019, the $0.2 million of costs ($0.2 million after-tax, or $0.01, per diluted share), are reflected in the Australia reportable segment and are included in Selling, general and administrative expenses on the unaudited statements of operations. (2) The term Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash flows provided by operating activities less capital expenditures plus proceeds from asset sales. Free Cash Flow is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for cash flow measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Civeo has included Free Cash Flow as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that Free Cash Flow provides useful information regarding the cash flow generating ability of its business relative to its capital expenditure and debt service obligations. Civeo uses Free Cash Flow to compare and to understand, manage, make operating decisions and evaluate Civeo's business. It is also used as a benchmark for the award of incentive compensation under its Free Cash Flow plan. The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities, which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under generally accepted accounting principles (in thousands) (unaudited):

THREE MONTHS ENDED

DECEMBER 31, TWELVE MONTHS ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities $ 36,686 $ 40,955 $ 117,361 $ 74,481 Capital expenditures (3,839 ) (4,295 ) (10,083 ) (29,812 ) Proceeds from disposition of property, plant and equipment 354 424 3,690 5,906 Free Cash Flow $ 33,201 $ 37,084 $ 110,968 $ 50,575

CIVEO CORPORATION NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - GUIDANCE (in millions) (unaudited) YEAR ENDING

DECEMBER 31, 2021 EBITDA Range (1) $ 90.0 $ 95.0

(1) The following table sets forth a reconciliation of estimated EBITDA to estimated net loss, which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under generally accepted accounting principles (in millions) (unaudited):

YEAR ENDING

DECEMBER 31, 2021 (estimated) Net loss $ (20.5 ) $ (15.5 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 0.5 0.5 Depreciation and amortization 95.0 95.0 Interest expense 15.0 15.0 EBITDA $ 90.0 $ 95.0

CIVEO CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY SEGMENT AND OPERATING DATA (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for room counts and average daily rates) (unaudited) THREE MONTHS ENDED

DECEMBER 31, TWELVE MONTHS ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Supplemental Operating Data - Canadian Segment Revenues Accommodation revenue (1) $ 46,466 $ 77,803 $ 202,534 $ 281,577 Mobile facility rental revenue (2) 11,477 3,927 33,192 9,575 Food and other services revenue (3) 7,587 7,978 33,923 33,485 Manufacturing revenue (4) — — — 1,014 Total Canadian revenues $ 65,530 $ 89,708 $ 269,649 $ 325,651 Costs Accommodation cost $ 34,070 $ 50,539 $ 143,213 $ 187,679 Mobile facility rental cost 7,743 2,758 24,842 7,493 Food and other services cost 6,843 6,975 30,616 30,595 Manufacturing cost 150 18 611 1,025 Indirect other cost 2,347 3,134 10,001 12,832 Total Canadian cost of sales and services $ 51,153 $ 63,424 $ 209,283 $ 239,624 Average daily rates (5) $ 98 $ 92 $ 95 $ 91 Billed rooms (6) 469,116 837,217 2,095,784 3,078,727 Canadian dollar to U.S. dollar $ 0.768 $ 0.758 $ 0.746 $ 0.754 Supplemental Operating Data - Australian Segment Accommodation revenue (1) $ 37,082 $ 33,574 $ 144,070 $ 126,047 Food and other services revenue (3) 26,591 15,359 90,472 30,046 Total Australian revenues $ 63,673 $ 48,933 $ 234,542 $ 156,093 Costs Accommodation cost $ 16,839 $ 15,229 $ 63,504 $ 60,045 Food and other services cost 23,731 13,266 77,358 26,073 Indirect other cost 1,144 877 3,847 2,972 Total Australian cost of sales and services $ 41,714 $ 29,372 $ 144,709 $ 89,090 Average daily rates (5) $ 77 $ 72 $ 73 $ 73 Billed rooms (6) 480,465 463,330 1,968,284 1,717,186 Australian dollar to U.S. dollar $ 0.731 $ 0.684 $ 0.691 $ 0.695

(1) Includes revenues related to lodge and village rooms and hospitality services for owned rooms for the periods presented. (2) Includes revenues related to mobile camps for the periods presented. (3) Includes revenues related to food service, laundry and water and wastewater treatment services, and facilities management for the periods presented. (4) Includes revenues related to modular construction services for the periods presented. (5) Average daily rate is based on billed rooms and accommodation revenue. (6) Billed rooms represents total billed days [for owned assets] for the periods presented.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210226005075/en/