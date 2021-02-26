 

Kvika banki hf. Announcement regarding increase in share capital

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 12:18  |  29   |   |   

On 25 February 2021 Kvika banki hf. („the Company“) announced that the Board of Directors had exercised its authority according to Temporary Provisions II and IV of the Company‘s Articles of Association to increase its share capital by ISK 16,458,333 for the purpose of fulfilling the exercising of subscription rights.

The share capital increase has now been registered by the register of undertakings of the Directorate of Internal Revenue and the share capital amounts to nominal value of ISK 2,182,717,495.

It has been requested that the new shares will be issued by the Nasdaq central securities depository and that the shares will be listed for trading on the Main Market of Nasdaq Iceland.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kvika banki hf. Announcement regarding increase in share capital On 25 February 2021 Kvika banki hf. („the Company“) announced that the Board of Directors had exercised its authority according to Temporary Provisions II and IV of the Company‘s Articles of Association to increase its share capital by …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Plug Power to Build North America’s Largest Green Hydrogen Production Facility in Western New ...
MercadoLibre, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Conduent Selected by smart Europe GmbH as Exclusive Customer Experience Provider for New Product ...
Victory Square Technologies Announces GameOn Share Dividend Initiative for VST Shareholders
EH216 Completed Its First Trial Flights Over the Sea of Southern China to Explore New Scenarios for ...
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval of AMONDYS 45 (casimersen) Injection for the Treatment ...
Giyani Metals Corp.: Commencement of RotsDrill Drilling at the K.Hill Project, Botswana
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
Kvika banki hf.: Announcement regarding the exercising of subscription rights (warrants) and an increase in share capital
23.02.21
Kvika banki hf.: Boards of Directors of Kvika, TM and Lykill Sign a Merger Plan
23.02.21
Kvika banki hf.: Increase in issue of KVB 19 01
17.02.21
Kvika banki hf.: Financial Results of Kvika banki hf. for 2020
12.02.21
Kvika banki hf.: Publication of annual financial statement
04.02.21
Kvika banki hf. issues 2Y senior unsecured bond in British Pounds
29.01.21
Kvika banki hf.: Announcement regarding increase in share capital
28.01.21
Kvika banki hf.: Announcement regarding the exercising of subscription rights (warrants) and an increase in share capital
28.01.21
Kvika banki hf. - Forecast for 2021