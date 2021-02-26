 

DGAP-News Vanguard: Delisting of 4 sub-funds

Vanguard: Delisting of 4 sub-funds

26.02.2021 / 12:44
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release 26 February, 2021

Vanguard Funds Plc
(the "Company")
Re: Cancellation of Listing

The Directors of the Company wish to announce that they have applied to Euronext Dublin (the "Exchange") to delist the shares of the following sub-funds:

Sub-Fund name ISIN Ticker
Vanguard Global Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF IE00BYYR0C64 VMVL
Vanguard Global Liquidity Factor UCITS ETF IE00BYYR0D71 VLIQ
Vanguard Global Momentum Factor UCITS ETF IE00BYYR0935 VMOM
Vanguard Global Value Factor UCITS ETF IE00BYYR0B57 VVAL
 


the "Sub-funds"

Application has been made for the Sub-Funds to be removed from the Official List of the Exchange and from trading on the Regulated Market of the Exchange. The Exchange has agreed that the Sub-Funds will be delisted with effect from 26 February, 2021.


Enquiries to:

     
 

 

J & E Davy +353 1 614 8933    
 

Vanguard +44 203 753 4305

