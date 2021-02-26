DGAP-News Vanguard: Delisting of 4 sub-funds
DGAP-News: Vanguard / Key word(s): Funds
|Sub-Fund name
|ISIN
|Ticker
|Vanguard Global Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF
|IE00BYYR0C64
|VMVL
|Vanguard Global Liquidity Factor UCITS ETF
|IE00BYYR0D71
|VLIQ
|Vanguard Global Momentum Factor UCITS ETF
|IE00BYYR0935
|VMOM
|Vanguard Global Value Factor UCITS ETF
|IE00BYYR0B57
|VVAL
the "Sub-funds"
Application has been made for the Sub-Funds to be removed from the Official List of the Exchange and from trading on the Regulated Market of the Exchange. The Exchange has agreed that the Sub-Funds will be delisted with effect from 26 February, 2021.
Enquiries to:
|J & E Davy +353 1 614 8933
Vanguard +44 203 753 4305
