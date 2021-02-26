Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2020

Net loss attributable to Cinemark Holdings, Inc. for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $(239.3) million. Diluted loss per share for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $(2.03) and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $(97.5) million. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial schedules accompanying this press release and at investors.cinemark.com.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), one of the largest motion picture exhibitors in the world, today reported results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020. The Company’s financial results continue to be significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as the Company’s theatres were closed for an extended period of time beginning in March 2020. The Company began reopening domestic theatres in June 2020 and international theatres in August 2020, following enhanced health and safety protocols. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had 217 domestic and 129 international theatres open to limited hours, showing library content and some new releases with some limitations on capacities. During the three months ended December 31, 2020, attendance was 6.6 million patrons, average ticket price was $7.42 and concession revenues per patron was $4.75. Admissions revenues were $49.1 million, concession revenues were $31.5 million and total revenues were $98.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

“It is almost unfathomable that one year ago, we were reporting Cinemark’s fifth consecutive year of record results with the North American industry touting the second-highest grossing box office of all-time,” stated Mark Zoradi, Cinemark CEO. “While COVID-19 has caused significant distress to our industry and our company, Cinemark has maintained discipline and consistency, while demonstrating relentless perseverance and agility.”

Mr. Zoradi continued, “We remain highly confident in the rebound of our industry once the virus is more contained, as evidenced by recent box office results in China, Japan and Australia. Cinemark was well-positioned heading into the crisis, and we have adapted and evolved the way we operate to navigate the current environment, and to ensure we remain successful and further solidify our leadership position as theatrical moviegoing resurges.”

Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s total revenues for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 were $686.3 million compared to $3,283.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, admissions revenues were $356.5 million and concession revenues were $231.0 million. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, attendance was 54.3 million patrons, average ticket price was $6.57 and concession revenues per patron were $4.26.

Net loss attributable to Cinemark Holdings, Inc. for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was $(616.8) million compared to net income attributable to Cinemark Holdings, Inc. of $191.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Diluted loss per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was $(5.25) compared to diluted earnings per share of $1.63 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was $(276.9) million compared to $745.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial schedules accompanying this press release and at investors.cinemark.com.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company’s aggregate screen count was 5,958 and the Company currently has commitments to open six new theatres and 72 screens during 2021 and 13 new theatres and 123 screens subsequent to 2021.

Conference Call/Webcast – Today at 8:30 AM ET

Telephone: via 800-374-1346 or 706-679-3149 (for international callers).

Live Webcast/Replay: Available live at https://investors.cinemark.com. A replay will be available following the call and archived for a limited time.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://investors.cinemark.com/

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The “forward-looking statements” include our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about our business and our industry. They include statements relating to future revenues, expenses and profitability, the future development and expected growth of our business, projected capital expenditures, attendance at movies generally or in any of the markets in which we operate, the number or diversity of popular movies released and our ability to successfully license and exhibit popular films, national and international growth in our industry, competition from other exhibitors and alternative forms of entertainment and determinations in lawsuits in which we are defendants. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “future” and “intends” and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict, including, among others, the impacts of COVID-19. Such risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating forward-looking statements, you should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section or other sections in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed February 21, 2020, as updated by the information related to COVID-19 that was included in a Form 8-K filed on April 13, 2020, including the documents incorporated by reference therein, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 4, 2020 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 5, 2020. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements and risk factors. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our view only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation, other than as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Financial and Operating Summary (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Statement of income data: Revenues Admissions $ 49,108 $ 434,280 $ 356,508 $ 1,805,321 Concession 31,450 275,000 231,046 1,161,083 Other 17,684 79,523 98,756 316,695 Total revenues 98,242 788,803 686,310 3,283,099 Cost of operations Film rentals and advertising 21,548 244,139 186,810 1,003,832 Concession supplies 8,768 49,080 48,647 206,441 Salaries and wages 28,442 101,770 145,031 410,086 Facility lease expense 65,274 83,565 279,764 346,094 Utilities and other 50,699 117,501 229,505 474,711 General and administrative expenses 28,238 46,382 127,599 173,384 Depreciation and amortization 68,396 64,360 259,776 261,155 Impairment of long-lived and other assets 111,492 11,619 152,706 57,001 Restructuring costs 307 — 20,369 — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets and other 2,074 3,951 (8,923 ) 12,008 Total cost of operations 385,238 722,367 1,441,284 2,944,712 Operating income (loss) (286,996 ) 66,436 (754,974 ) 338,387 Interest expense (37,587 ) (24,904 ) (129,871 ) (99,941 ) Interest income 601 2,527 4,836 12,589 Foreign currency exchange gain (loss) 1,318 1,391 (4,865 ) (3,394 ) Distributions from NCM — 3,705 6,975 12,873 Non-cash distributions from other equity investee 12,915 — 12,915 - Interest expense - NCM (5,869 ) (14,444 ) (23,595 ) (28,624 ) Equity in income (loss) of affiliates (11,034 ) 7,888 (38,745 ) 41,870 Total other expense (39,656 ) (23,837 ) (172,350 ) (64,627 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (326,652 ) 42,599 (927,324 ) 273,760 Income taxes (86,978 ) 15,760 (309,376 ) 79,912 Net income (loss) $ (239,674 ) $ 26,839 $ (617,948 ) $ 193,848 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (418 ) 505 (1,120 ) 2,462 Net income (loss) attributable to Cinemark Holdings, Inc. $ (239,256 ) $ 26,334 $ (616,828 ) $ 191,386 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Cinemark Holdings, Inc.'s common stockholders Basic $ (2.03 ) $ 0.22 $ (5.25 ) $ 1.63 Diluted $ (2.03 ) $ 0.22 $ (5.25 ) $ 1.63 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 116,794 116,600 116,667 116,606 Other Financial Data: Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ (97,474 ) $ 178,295 $ (276,880 ) $ 745,045

Other Operating Data (unaudited, in thousands) As of December 31, 2020 2019 Balance sheet data (unaudited, in thousands): Cash and cash equivalents $ 655,338 $ 488,313 Theatre properties and equipment, net $ 1,615,062 $ 1,735,247 Total assets $ 5,562,922 $ 5,828,017 Long-term debt, including current portion, net of unamortized debt discount and debt issue costs $ 2,395,218 $ 1,777,937 Equity $ 798,969 $ 1,448,322

Segment Information (unaudited, in millions, except per patron data) U.S. Operating Segment International Operating Segment Consolidated Twelve Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, Constant Currency (1) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change 2020 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Admissions revenues (2) $ 291.6 $ 1,431.8 (79.6 )% $ 64.9 $ 373.5 (82.6 )% $ 76.5 (79.5 )% $ 356.5 $ 1,805.3 (80.3 )% Concession revenues (3) $ 189.6 $ 936.2 (79.7 )% $ 41.5 $ 224.9 (81.5 )% $ 48.1 (78.6 )% $ 231.1 $ 1,161.1 (80.1 )% Other revenues $ 75.7 $ 212.9 (64.4 )% $ 23.0 $ 103.8 (77.8 )% $ 28.4 (72.6 )% $ 98.7 $ 316.7 (68.8 )% Total revenues $ 556.9 $ 2,580.9 (78.4 )% $ 129.4 $ 702.2 (81.6 )% $ 153.0 (78.2 )% $ 686.3 $ 3,283.1 (79.1 )% Attendance 34.9 176.2 (80.2 )% 19.4 103.4 (81.2 )% 54.3 279.6 (80.6 )% Average ticket price $ 8.36 $ 8.13 2.8 % $ 3.35 $ 3.61 (7.2 )% $ 3.94 9.1 % $ 6.57 $ 6.46 1.7 % Concession revenues per patron $ 5.43 $ 5.31 2.3 % $ 2.14 $ 2.18 (1.8 )% $ 2.48 13.8 % $ 4.26 $ 4.15 2.7 % Average screen count 4,571 4,615 1,474 1,457 6,045 6,072

U.S. Operating Segment International Operating Segment Consolidated Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Constant Currency (1) 2020 2020 2019 Film rentals and advertising $ 155.3 $ 819.6 $ 31.5 $ 184.2 $ 37.4 $ 186.8 $ 1,003.8 Concession supplies 36.9 156.9 11.7 49.6 14.0 48.6 206.5 Salaries and wages 113.8 331.2 31.2 78.9 38.0 145.0 410.1 Facility lease expense 247.0 259.8 32.8 86.3 38.9 279.8 346.1 Utilities and other 180.3 348.2 49.2 126.5 59.4 229.5 474.7

(1) Constant currency amounts, which are non-GAAP measurements, were calculated using the average exchange rate for the corresponding month for 2019. We translate the results of our international operating segment from local currencies into U.S. dollars using currency rates in effect at different points in time in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Significant changes in foreign currency exchange rates from one period to the next can result in meaningful variations in reported results. We are providing constant currency amounts for our international operating segment to present a period-to-period comparison of business performance that excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations.

Other Segment Information (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Adjusted EBITDA (1) U.S. $ (81,034 ) $ 161,757 $ (226,981 ) $ 615,161 International (16,440 ) 16,538 (49,899 ) 129,884 Total Adjusted EBITDA $ (97,474 ) $ 178,295 $ (276,880 ) $ 745,045 Capital expenditures U.S. $ 9,422 $ 81,952 $ 64,026 $ 230,561 International 6,890 35,163 19,904 73,066 Total capital expenditures $ 16,312 $ 117,115 $ 83,930 $ 303,627

(1) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense and other items, as calculated below. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure commonly used in our industry and should not be construed as an alternative to net income as an indicator of operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity (as determined in accordance with GAAP). Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We have included Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it provides management and investors with additional information to measure our performance and liquidity, estimate our value and evaluate our ability to service debt. In addition, we use Adjusted EBITDA for incentive compensation purposes.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ (239,674 ) $ 26,839 $ (617,948 ) $ 193,848 Add (deduct): Income taxes (86,978 ) 15,760 (309,376 ) 79,912 Interest expense (a) 37,587 24,904 129,871 99,941 Other (income) expense, net (b) 14,984 2,638 62,369 (22,441 ) Distributions from DCIP (c) — 15,784 10,383 23,696 Other cash distributions from equity investees (d) — 9,419 15,047 29,670 Non-cash distributions from other equity investee (e) (12,915 ) — (12,915 ) — Depreciation and amortization 68,396 64,360 259,776 261,155 Impairment of long-lived and other assets 111,492 11,619 152,706 57,001 Restructuring costs 307 — 20,369 — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets and other 2,074 3,951 (8,923 ) 12,008 Non-cash rent 708 (1,108 ) 2,357 (4,360 ) Share based awards compensation expense (f) 6,545 4,129 19,404 14,615 Adjusted EBITDA $ (97,474 ) $ 178,295 $ (276,880 ) $ 745,045

(a) Includes non-cash amortization of debt issue costs and amortization of amended interest rate swaps. (b) Includes interest income, foreign currency exchange gain (loss), interest expense – NCM and equity in income (loss) of affiliates. (c) Cash distributions from DCIP, which were recorded as a reduction of the Company’s investment in DCIP. (d) Cash distributions received from equity investees, other than those from DCIP noted above, that were recorded as a reduction of the respective investment balances. (e) Non-cash distribution of projector equipment from DCIP, which was recorded as a reduction of the Company’s investment in DCIP. (f) Non-cash expense included in general and administrative expenses.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210226005104/en/