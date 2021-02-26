ModivCare Inc. Appoints L. Heath Sampson as Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Sampson has nearly three decades of executive and financial leadership experience across a range of private and publicly traded companies. Most recently he served as Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc., where he orchestrated a successful company turnaround and transformation. Prior to that, he held Chief Financial Officer roles at private equity-owned Square Two Financial and within key business units at First Data Corporation. He began his career in auditing and business consulting at Arthur Anderson. Mr. Sampson graduated from the University of Denver with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting and a Master of Accountancy degree.

ModivCare Inc. (“ModivCare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes, today announced the appointment of L. Heath Sampson as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, effective February 26, 2021. Kevin Dotts, ModivCare’s departing Chief Financial Officer, will remain with the Company in a supporting role through March 15, 2021 to ensure a smooth CFO transition.

“Heath brings us a stellar track record of optimizing finance operations, building high performing teams, driving transformational M&A, and delivering profitable growth. His collaborative, results-oriented management approach dovetails well with our culture,” commented Daniel Greenleaf, President and CEO of ModivCare. “I would like to thank Kevin Dotts for his contributions during the early stages of our Company’s transformation. With our corporate headquarters moving to Denver, Kevin made the personal decision not to relocate. We appreciate Kevin’s willingness to assist during the CFO transition and know that he will be successful in his next endeavors.”

Mr. Sampson added, “I am thrilled to be joining an industry leader at the forefront of addressing the social determinants of health. I look forward to helping the team drive profitable growth in the years to come as we aim to dismantle inequities in care, elevate the patient experience and improve health outcomes.”

About ModivCare Inc.

ModivCare Inc. (“ModivCare”) (Nasdaq: MODV) is a technology-enabled healthcare services company, which provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. We are a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal and home care, and nutritional meal delivery. ModivCare also holds a minority equity interest in CCHN Group Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Matrix Medical Network”), which partners with leading health plans and providers nationally, delivering a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. To learn more about ModivCare, please visit: www.modivcare.com.