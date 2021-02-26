 

ModivCare Inc. Appoints L. Heath Sampson as Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.02.2021, 12:35  |  45   |   |   

ModivCare Inc. (“ModivCare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes, today announced the appointment of L. Heath Sampson as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, effective February 26, 2021. Kevin Dotts, ModivCare’s departing Chief Financial Officer, will remain with the Company in a supporting role through March 15, 2021 to ensure a smooth CFO transition.

Mr. Sampson has nearly three decades of executive and financial leadership experience across a range of private and publicly traded companies. Most recently he served as Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc., where he orchestrated a successful company turnaround and transformation. Prior to that, he held Chief Financial Officer roles at private equity-owned Square Two Financial and within key business units at First Data Corporation. He began his career in auditing and business consulting at Arthur Anderson. Mr. Sampson graduated from the University of Denver with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting and a Master of Accountancy degree.

“Heath brings us a stellar track record of optimizing finance operations, building high performing teams, driving transformational M&A, and delivering profitable growth. His collaborative, results-oriented management approach dovetails well with our culture,” commented Daniel Greenleaf, President and CEO of ModivCare. “I would like to thank Kevin Dotts for his contributions during the early stages of our Company’s transformation. With our corporate headquarters moving to Denver, Kevin made the personal decision not to relocate. We appreciate Kevin’s willingness to assist during the CFO transition and know that he will be successful in his next endeavors.”

Mr. Sampson added, “I am thrilled to be joining an industry leader at the forefront of addressing the social determinants of health. I look forward to helping the team drive profitable growth in the years to come as we aim to dismantle inequities in care, elevate the patient experience and improve health outcomes.”

About ModivCare Inc.

ModivCare Inc. (“ModivCare”) (Nasdaq: MODV) is a technology-enabled healthcare services company, which provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. We are a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal and home care, and nutritional meal delivery. ModivCare also holds a minority equity interest in CCHN Group Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Matrix Medical Network”), which partners with leading health plans and providers nationally, delivering a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. To learn more about ModivCare, please visit: www.modivcare.com.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ModivCare Inc. Appoints L. Heath Sampson as Chief Financial Officer ModivCare Inc. (“ModivCare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes, today announced the appointment of L. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
Two UBS Private Wealth Advisors Named to Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List
TOTAL: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Workhorse ...
Farfetch Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
MedMen Announces Investment from AWH into MedMen’s New York Operations
PureTech Announces Publication of Glyph Platform Preclinical Proof-of-Concept Study in Journal of ...
AEye and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III Announce Continental AG’s Participation in $225 Million ...
Assured Guaranty Ltd. Reports Results for Fourth Quarter 2020 and Full Year 2020
Salesforce Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results Raises FY22 Revenue ...
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:30 Uhr
ModivCare Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
12.02.21
ModivCare Inc. to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on February 16, 2021
11.02.21
ModivCare Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Friday, February 26, 2021