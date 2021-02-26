ModivCare Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

ModivCare Inc., formerly The Providence Service Corporation, (the “Company” or “ModivCare”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes, today reported financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Revenue of $398.5 million

Loss from continuing operations, net of tax, was $2.9 million, or $0.21 per common share, primarily a result of non-recurring bond financing and acquisition-related costs

Adjusted EBITDA of $41.6 million, Adjusted Net Income of $13.9 million and Adjusted EPS of $0.98 per diluted common share

Completed $500 million offering of Senior Unsecured Notes

Closed acquisition of Simplura Health Group ("Simplura"), creating personal care segment

Net cash provided by operating activities during the quarter of $61.2 million, finishing the year with cash and cash equivalents of $183.3 million

The company paid down its $75 million revolver balance, originally related to the acquisition of Simplura

Full Year 2020 Highlights:

Revenue of $1,368.7 million

Income from continuing operations, net of tax, was $89.6 million, or $2.43 per diluted common share

Adjusted EBITDA of $169.3 million, Adjusted Net Income of $95.0 million and Adjusted EPS of $6.95 per diluted common share

Net cash provided by operating activities in 2020 of $348.4 million

Matrix, on a standalone basis, achieved net income of $15.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $113.3 million; launching new telehealth and clinical solutions offerings and acquired Biocerna Labs

Daniel E. Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “ModivCare’s fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $41.6 million exceeded the prior year comparable figure primarily due to operational improvements driven by our six-pillar strategy, a full quarter contribution from National MedTrans, contribution from Simplura Health Group, which we acquired in November 2020, and lower utilization under our capitated contracts. The fourth quarter capped off a year of significant transformation for our organization. In 2020, we upgraded our senior leadership team and supporting talent, sharpened our focus on elevating the patient experience, advanced key technology and centers of excellence optimization initiatives, completed two value-creating acquisitions, simplified the Company’s capital structure by eliminating the convertible preferred shares, and laid the groundwork for our successful rebranding to ModivCare in January 2021.”

Mr. Greenleaf continued, “Looking ahead, we expect to reap a return on the operational and technology investments we are making in our non-emergency medical transportation business (NEMT). As the industry’s market leader, we are well positioned for longer term organic growth supported by favorable industry tailwinds, such as Medicaid and Medicare Advantage expansion, the codification of the NEMT benefit which compels states to offer the benefit, and adjacent market opportunities, notably our food delivery initiatives. In personal care, Simplura is an excellent growth platform that we intend to build upon through a combination of strategic acquisitions and organic initiatives. Together, our growing businesses share a common mission of addressing the social determinants of health to enhance the patient experience, enable greater access to care, reduce costs and improve health outcomes. We look forward to advancing this mission while building significant value for our shareholders in the years to come. Additionally, Matrix made significant progress in 2020, and we are excited about the continuing momentum and interest in their Clinical Solutions and Health Assessments business. As companies focus on healthcare access, wellness, and improving outcomes post-pandemic, we expect this momentum and growth to continue in 2021.”

“Despite the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 represented a year of exceptional growth for Matrix,” added Keith Henthorne, Chairman & CEO of Matrix Medical Networks. “Our core assets of an expansive community-based clinical network, nationwide fleet of mobile health clinics and advanced technology platform allowed us to effectively serve our long-standing health plan clients and support their members with needed clinical services both in-home and via telehealth. Additionally, we were able to accelerate our product roadmap to launch several sustainable business lines including worksite-based clinical solutions, decentralized clinical trials, and clinical lab services. We were proud to serve a variety of new clients with these high-growth business lines, including some of the nation’s largest and most respected retail, food, entertainment and pharmaceutical companies.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company reported revenue of $398.5 million, an increase of 3.6% from $384.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The quarter-over-quarter increase in revenue was primarily driven by an additional $54.0 million of revenue in our personal care segment resulting from the acquisition of Simplura in November 2020 and $41.0 million of revenue related to our acquisition of National MedTrans in May 2020, offset by a decrease related to lower trip volume due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated adjustments to profit corridor and reconciliation contracts.

Operating income was $20.9 million, or 5.3% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $7.6 million, or 2.0% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Loss from continuing operations, net of tax, was $2.9 million, or $0.21 per common share in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $11.4 million, or $0.97 per common share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. The fourth quarter loss was primarily attributable to a $9.0 million unused commitment fee for backstop funding related to our Senior Unsecured Notes offering that is included in interest expense and $8.0 million of costs related to the acquisition of Simplura.

Adjusted EBITDA was $41.6 million or 10.4% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $10.2 million, or 2.7% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Adjusted Net Income in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $13.9 million or $0.98 per diluted common share, compared to $5.9 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income increased in the fourth quarter of 2020 due to cost savings and productivity initiatives associated with the Company's six-pillar growth strategy in addition to incremental margin from both the Simplura and National MedTrans acquisitions and lower utilization and activity in our centers of excellence due to COVID-19. This was partially offset by higher corporate general and administrative cost as the Company made investments in its employees and technology.

Full Year 2020 Results

For the full year 2020, the Company reported revenue of $1,368.7 million, a decrease of 9.4% from $1,509.9 million in 2019.

Operating income was $123.2 million, or 9.0% of revenue, for 2020, compared to $24.7 million, or 1.6% of revenue, for 2019. Income from continuing operations, net of tax, in 2020 was $89.6 million, or $2.43 per diluted common share, compared to loss from continuing operations, net of tax, of $5.0 million, or $0.72 per common share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2020 was $169.3 million or 12.4% of revenue, compared to $51.2 million, or 3.4% of revenue, in 2019.

Adjusted Net Income for 2020 was $95.0 million or $6.95 per diluted common share, compared to $21.5 million, or $1.65 per diluted common share, for 2019.

Matrix - Equity Investment

For the fourth quarter of 2020, Matrix’s revenue was $121.9 million, an increase of 88.8% from $64.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Matrix had an operating loss of $9.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $60.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

ModivCare recorded a fourth quarter 2020 loss of $3.3 million related to its Matrix equity investment compared to a loss of $23.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. For the fourth quarter of 2020, Matrix recorded Adjusted EBITDA of $16.3 million, or 13.4% of revenue, compared to $6.3 million, or 9.8% of revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

For the full year 2020, Matrix's revenue was $414.6 million, an increase of 50.6% from full year 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for 2020 was $113.3 million, or 27.3% of revenue, compared to $44.0 million, or 16.0% of revenue, in 2019.

Matrix’s Adjusted EBITDA for the comparable quarter and full year was positively impacted by its launch of a new Employee Health and Wellness product as well as Clinical Solutions offerings developed for companies maintaining critical operations. Matrix’s payor customers paused in-home visits for a period during the year that adversely affected Risk Assessment volumes, but the company has seen rising in-home visits exiting the year and headed in to 2021.

As of December 31, 2020, Matrix had $245.7 million of net debt and ModivCare's ownership interest was 43.6%.

Investor Presentation and Conference Call

ModivCare will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET. An investor presentation has been prepared to accompany the conference call and can be found on the Company’s website (investors.modivcare.com). To access the call, please dial:

US toll-free: 1 (877) 423 9820

International: 1 (201) 493 6749

You may also access the conference call via webcast at investors.modivcare.com, where the call also will be archived.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc. ("ModivCare") (Nasdaq: MODV) is a technology-enabled healthcare services company, which provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. We are a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal and home care, and nutritional meal delivery. ModivCare also holds a minority equity interest in CCHN Group Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("Matrix Medical Network"), which partners with leading health plans and providers nationally, delivering a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. For more information, please visit us at www.modivcare.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Adjustments

In addition to the financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), this press release includes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the Company and its segments, as well as Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS for the Company, which are performance measures that are not recognized under GAAP. EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from continuing operations, net of taxes, before: (1) interest expense, net, (2) provision (benefit) for income taxes and (3) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before certain items, including (as applicable): (1) restructuring and related charges, including severance and office closure and professional services costs related to our corporate reorganization, (2) equity in net (gain) loss of investee, (3) certain litigation related expenses, settlement income or other negotiated settlements relating to certain matters from prior periods, (4) certain transaction and related costs, and (5) COVID-19 related costs. Adjusted Net Income is defined as income from continuing operations, net of taxes, before certain items, including (1) restructuring and related charges, (2) equity in net (gain) loss of investee, (3) certain litigation related expenses, settlement income or other negotiated settlements relating to certain matters from prior periods, net (4) intangible asset amortization, (5) certain transaction and related costs, (6) COVID-19 related costs, (7) tax impacts from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act"), and (8) the income tax impact of such adjustments. Adjusted EPS is calculated as Adjusted Net Income less (as applicable): (1) dividends on convertible preferred stock and (2) income allocated to participating securities, divided by the diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding as calculated for Adjusted Net Income. Our non-GAAP performance measures exclude certain expenses and amounts that are not driven by our core operating results and may be one time in nature. Excluding these expenses makes comparisons with prior periods as well as to other companies in our industry more meaningful. We believe such measures allow investors to gain a better understanding of the factors and trends affecting the ongoing operations of our business. We consider our core operations to be the ongoing activities to provide services from which we earn revenue, including direct operating costs and indirect costs to support these activities. In addition, our net gain or loss in equity investee is excluded from these measures, as we do not have the ability to manage the venture, allocate resources within the venture, or directly control its operations or performance.

Our non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. We urge you to review the reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are predictive in nature and are frequently identified by the use of terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” and similar words indicating possible future expectations, events or actions. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about our business and our industry, and are not guarantees of our future performance. These statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied herein, including but not limited to: government or private insurance program funding reductions or limitations; alternative payment models or the transition of Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries to Managed Care Organizations, or MCOs; our inability to control reimbursement rates received for our services; cost containment initiatives undertaken by private third-party payors; the effects of a public health emergency; inadequacies in, or security breaches of, our information technology systems, including the systems intended to protect our clients’ privacy and confidential information; any changes in the funding, financial viability or our relationships with our payors; pandemic infectious diseases, including the COVID-19 pandemic; disruptions to our contact center operations caused by health epidemics or pandemics like COVID-19; delays in collection, or non-collection, of our accounts receivable, particularly during any business integration; an impairment of our long-lived assets; any failure to maintain or to develop further reliable, efficient and secure information technology systems; an inability to attract and retain qualified employees; any acquisition or acquisition integration efforts; our contracts not surviving until the end of their stated terms, or not being renewed or extended; our failure to compete effectively in the marketplace; our not being awarded contracts through the government’s requests for proposals process, or our awarded contracts not being profitable; any failure to satisfy our contractual obligations or to maintain existing pledged performance and payment bonds; a failure to estimate accurately the cost of performing our contracts; any misclassification of the drivers we engage as independent contractors rather than as employees; significant interruptions in our communication and data services; not successfully executing on our strategies in the face of our competition; any inability to maintain relationships with existing patient referral sources; any failure to obtain the consent of the New York Department of Health to manage the day to day operations of our licensed in-home personal care services agency business that we acquired with our Personal Care Segment; acquired unknown liabilities in connection with the acquisition of our Personal Care Segment; changes in the case-mix of our personal care patients, or changes in payor mix or payment methodologies; our loss of existing favorable managed care contracts; our experiencing shortages in qualified employees and management; labor disputes or disruptions, in particular in New York; becoming subject to malpractice or other similar claims; and our reliance on our Matrix Investment segment's financial condition.

The Company has provided additional information about the risks facing our business in our annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth herein and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which you should read in their entirety before making an investment decision with respect to our securities. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

ModivCare Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands except share and per share data) Three months ended

December 31, Year ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Service revenue, net $ 398,509 $ 384,833 $ 1,368,675 $ 1,509,944 Operating expenses: Service expense 314,485 358,436 1,078,795 1,401,152 General and administrative expense 54,104 15,003 140,539 67,244 Depreciation and amortization 8,984 3,840 26,183 16,816 Total operating expenses 377,573 377,279 1,245,517 1,485,212 Operating income 20,936 7,554 123,158 24,732 Other expenses (income): Interest expense, net 15,481 57 17,599 850 Other income — (78) — (277) Equity in net (income) loss of investee 3,340 23,526 (8,860) 29,685 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 2,115 (15,951) 114,419 (5,526) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 5,020 (4,513) 24,805 (573) (Loss) income from continuing operations, net of tax (2,905) (11,438) 89,614 (4,953) (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax (160) 5,380 (778) 5,919 Net (loss) income $ (3,065) $ (6,058) $ 88,836 $ 966 Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (3,065) $ (7,167) $ 32,471 $ (3,437) Basic (loss) earnings per common share: Continuing operations $ (0.21) $ (0.97) $ 2.45 $ (0.72) Discontinued operations (0.01) 0.42 (0.06) 0.46 Basic (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.22) $ (0.55) $ 2.39 $ (0.26) Diluted (loss) earnings per common share: Continuing operations $ (0.21) $ (0.97) $ 2.43 $ (0.72) Discontinued operations (0.01) 0.42 (0.06) 0.46 Diluted (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.22) $ (0.55) $ 2.37 $ (0.26) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 14,159,965 12,982,731 13,567,323 12,958,713 Diluted 14,159,965 12,982,731 13,683,308 12,958,713

ModivCare Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 183,281 $ 61,365 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 197,943 180,416 Other current assets (1) 44,634 14,491 Current assets of discontinued operations (2) 758 155 Total current assets 426,616 256,427 Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,928 20,095 Property and equipment, net 27,544 23,243 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 790,579 155,127 Equity investment 137,466 130,869 Other long-term assets 12,780 11,620 Total assets $ 1,425,913 $ 597,381 Liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term obligations $ 45 $ 308 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 8,277 6,730 Other current liabilities (3) 314,459 141,718 Current liabilities of discontinued operations (2) 1,971 1,430 Total current liabilities 324,752 150,186 Finance lease liabilities, less current portion 485,980 — Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 23,437 14,502 Long-term contracts payable 72,183 — Other long-term liabilities (4) 107,951 37,981 Total liabilities 1,014,303 202,669 Mezzanine and stockholders' equity Convertible preferred stock, net — 77,120 Stockholders' equity 411,610 317,592 Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity $ 1,425,913 $ 597,381

(1) Includes other receivables, prepaid expenses and short-term restricted cash. (2) Includes assets or liabilities primarily related to WD Services' former Saudi Arabian operation. (3) Includes accounts payable, accrued expenses, accrued transportation costs, deferred revenue and self-funded insurance programs. (4) Includes other long-term liabilities and deferred tax liabilities.

ModivCare Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Year ended December 31, 2020 2019 Operating activities Net income $ 88,836 $ 966 Depreciation and amortization 26,182 16,816 Stock-based compensation 3,930 5,414 Equity in net (income) loss of investee (8,860) 29,685 Reduction of right of use asset 9,238 10,133 Other non-cash items (2,609) 4,371 Deferred income taxes 11,919 71 Changes in working capital 219,799 (6,516) Net cash provided by operating activities 348,435 60,940 Investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (12,150) (10,858) Acquisition, net of cash acquired (622,862) — Net cash used in investing activities (635,012) (10,858) Financing activities Proceeds from debt 737,000 12,000 Repayment of debt (237,000) (12,000) Preferred stock redemption payment (88,771) — Preferred stock dividends (1,987) (4,403) Repurchase of common stock, for treasury (10,186) (6,797) Proceeds from common stock issued pursuant to stock option exercise 25,413 11,142 Other financing activities (16,209) (718) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 408,260 (776) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 121,683 49,306 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 61,673 12,367 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 183,356 $ 61,673

ModivCare Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Segment Information and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 NEMT Personal

Care Matrix

Investment Total

Continuing

Operations Service revenue, net $ 344,539 $ 53,970 $ — $ 398,509 Operating expenses: Service expense 271,978 42,507 — 314,485 General and administrative expense 46,776 7,328 — 54,104 Depreciation and amortization 7,317 1,667 — 8,984 Total operating expenses 326,071 51,502 — 377,573 Operating income 18,468 2,468 — 20,936 Other expenses (income): Interest expense, net 15,481 — — 15,481 Equity in net loss of investee — — (3,340) (3,340) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 2,987 2,468 (3,340) 2,115 Provision for income taxes 3,942 1,078 5,020 (Loss) income from continuing

operations, net of taxes (955) 1,390 (3,340) (2,905) Interest expense, net 15,481 — — 15,481 Provision for income taxes 3,942 1,078 — 5,020 Depreciation and amortization 7,317 1,667 — 8,984 EBITDA 25,785 4,135 (3,340) 26,580 Restructuring and related charges (1) 2,901 — — 2,901 Transaction costs (2) 7,919 — — 7,919 COVID-19 related costs 200 655 — 855 Equity in net loss of investee — — 3,340 3,340 Adjusted EBITDA $ 36,805 $ 4,790 $ — $ 41,595

(1) Restructuring and related charges include professional fees for strategic initiatives of $2,009 and severance and office close costs of $892. (2) Transaction costs consist of fees incurred in the acquisition of Simplura

ModivCare Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Segment Information and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 NEMT Matrix

Investment Total

Continuing

Operations Service revenue, net $ 384,833 $ — $ 384,833 Operating expenses: Service expense 358,436 $ — 358,436 General and administrative expense 15,003 $ — 15,003 Depreciation and amortization 3,840 $ — 3,840 Total operating expenses 377,279 $ — 377,279 Operating income 7,554 $ — 7,554 Other expenses (income): Interest expense, net 57 $ — 57 Other income (78) $ — (78) Equity in net loss of investee — $ 23,526 23,526 Income (loss) from continuing operations, before income tax 7,575 $ (23,526) (15,951) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,392 $ (5,905) (4,513) Income (loss) from continuing operations,

net of taxes 6,183 $ (17,621) (11,438) Interest expense, net 57 $ — 57 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,392 $ (5,905) (4,513) Depreciation and amortization 3,840 $ — 3,840 EBITDA 11,472 $ (23,526) (12,054) Restructuring and related charges (1) 1,321 $ — 1,321 Transaction costs (2) (2,595) $ — (2,595) Equity in net loss of investee — $ 23,526 23,526 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,198 $ — $ 10,198

(1) Restructuring and related charges include professional services costs of $853, organizational consolidation costs of $312 and severance costs of $156. (2) Transaction cost benefits relate to a positive adjustment from the amendment of the Circulation management incentive plan ("MIP")

ModivCare Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Segment Information and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 NEMT Personal

Care Matrix

Investment Total

Continuing

Operations Service revenue, net $ 1,314,705 $ 53,970 $ — $ 1,368,675 Operating expenses: Service expense 1,036,288 42,507 — 1,078,795 General and administrative expense 133,212 7,327 — 140,539 Depreciation and amortization 24,516 1,667 — 26,183 Total operating expenses 1,194,016 51,501 — 1,245,517 Operating income 120,689 2,469 — 123,158 Other expenses (income): Interest expense, net 17,599 — — 17,599 Equity in net income of investee — — (8,860) (8,860) Income from continuing operations before income tax 103,090 2,469 8,860 114,419 Provision for income taxes 23,728 1,077 — 24,805 Income from continuing operations, net

of taxes 79,362 1,392 8,860 89,614 Interest expense, net 17,599 — — 17,599 Provision for income taxes 23,728 1,077 — 24,805 Depreciation and amortization 24,516 1,667 — 26,183 EBITDA 145,205 4,136 8,860 158,207 Restructuring and related charges (1) 6,179 — — 6,179 Transaction costs (2) 12,619 — — 12,619 COVID-19 related costs 549 655 1,204 Equity in net income of investee — — (8,860) (8,860) Adjusted EBITDA $ 164,552 $ 4,791 $ — $ 169,343

(1) Restructuring and related charges include professional fees for strategic initiatives of $3,249 and severance and office close costs of $2,930. (2) Transaction costs consist of fees incurred in the acquisitions of Simplura and National MedTrans

ModivCare Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Segment Information and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 NEMT Matrix

Investment Total

Continuing

Operations Service revenue, net $ 1,509,944 $ — $ 1,509,944 Operating expenses: Service expense 1,401,152 — 1,401,152 General and administrative expense 67,244 — 67,244 Depreciation and amortization 16,816 — 16,816 Total operating expenses 1,485,212 — 1,485,212 Operating income 24,732 — 24,732 Other expenses (income): Interest expense, net 850 — 850 Other Income (277) — (277) Equity in net loss of investee — (29,685) (29,865) Loss from continuing operations, before income tax 24,159 (29,865) (5,706) Benefit for income taxes 6,877 — 6,877 Income (loss) from continuing

operations, net of taxes 17,282 (29,865) (12,583) Interest expense, net 850 — 850 Benefit for income taxes 6,877 — 6,877 Depreciation and amortization 16,816 — 16,816 EBITDA 41,825 (29,865) 11,960 Restructuring and related charges (1) 6,691 — 6,691 Transaction costs (2) 2,693 — 2,693 Equity in net loss of investee — 29,865 29,865 Litigation Expense 9 — 9 Adjusted EBITDA $ 51,218 $ — $ 51,218

(1) Restructuring and related charges include organizational consolidation costs of $4,027, severance costs of $1,673, and professional services of $991. (2) Transaction costs include certain transaction-related expenses and Circulation MIP.

ModivCare Inc. Summary Financial Information of Equity Investment in Matrix Medical Network (1) (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 121,923 $ 64,584 $ 414,622 $ 275,391 Operating expense 114,396 115,122 327,616 292,725 Depreciation and amortization 17,188 9,920 47,594 43,666 Operating income (9,661) (60,458) 39,412 (61,000) Interest expense 4,526 5,889 19,790 24,902 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (5,409) (12,048) 4,484 (16,549) Net income (loss) (8,778) (54,299) 15,138 (69,353) Interest 43.6 % 43.6 % 43.6 % 43.6 % Net income (loss) - Equity Investment (3,823) (23,665) 6,600 (30,226) Management fee and other 483 139 2,260 541 Equity in net gain (loss) of investee $ (3,340) $ (23,526) $ 8,860 $ (29,685) Cash $ 70,295 $ 30,833 Total Debt (2) $ 245,718 $ 317,882

(1) The results of our equity method investment are excluded from the calculation of ModivCare's Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income. (2) Represents long-term debt, excluding deferred financing costs.

ModivCare Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted EBITDA: Matrix Medical Network (1) (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 121,923 $ 64,584 $ 414,622 $ 275,391 Operating expense 114,396 115,122 327,616 292,725 Depreciation and amortization 17,188 9,920 47,594 43,666 Operating income (9,661) (60,458) 39,412 (61,000) Interest expense 4,526 5,889 19,790 24,902 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (5,409) (12,048) 4,484 (16,549) Net income (loss) (8,778) (54,299) 15,138 (69,353) Depreciation and amortization 17,188 9,920 47,594 43,666 Interest expense 4,526 5,889 19,790 24,902 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (5,409) (12,048) 4,484 (16,549) EBITDA 7,527 (50,538) 87,006 (17,334) Management fees 1,055 398 4,893 2,196 Restructuring expense 4,759 — 8,540 — Integration costs 67 — 67 1,488 Severance costs 22 1,122 1,255 1,893 COVID-19 related costs 1,865 — 8,464 — Transaction costs 983 302 3,034 721 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,278 $ 6,340 $ 113,259 $ 44,020

(1) ModivCare accounts for its proportionate share of Matrix's results using the equity method. Matrix's Adjusted EBITDA is not included within ModivCare's Adjusted EBITDA in any period presented.

ModivCare Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Common Share: (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Loss) income from continuing operations, net of tax $ (2,905) $ (11,438) $ 89,614 $ (4,953) Restructuring and related charges (1) 2,901 1,321 6,178 7,007 Transaction costs (2) 7,919 (2,595) 12,619 2,693 Equity in net loss (income) of investee 3,340 23,526 (8,860) 29,685 Intangible amortization expense 6,475 1,558 16,694 6,234 Litigation expense, net — — — 9 COVID-19 related costs 200 — 549 — Tax impact of the CARES Act — — (10,984) — Tax effected impact of adjustments (4,050) (4,459) (1,733) (11,448) Adjusted Net Income $ 13,880 $ 7,913 104,077 29,227 Dividends on convertible preferred stock — (1,108) (1,988) (4,403) Income allocated to participating securities — (910) (7,052) (3,324) Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders $ 13,880 $ 5,895 $ 95,037 $ 21,500 Adjusted EPS $ 0.98 $ 0.45 $ 6.95 $ 1.65 Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 14,159,965 13,032,551 13,683,308 13,009,141

(1) Restructuring and related charges include severance, organizational consolidation costs and professional fees. (2) Transaction costs include the MIP related to the Circulation acquisition and certain other transaction-related expenses.

