 

Exelixis’ Partner Ipsen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) in Combination with OPDIVO (nivolumab) as a First-Line Treatment for Patients with Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.02.2021, 12:30  |  59   |   |   

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) today announced that its partner Ipsen received a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), the scientific committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), for CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) in combination with OPDIVO (nivolumab) for the first-line treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The European Commission, which has the authority to approve medicines for the European Union, will now review the CHMP recommendation, and a final decision on the application is expected in the coming months.

“On the heels of the FDA approval of CABOMETYX in combination with OPDIVO in the U.S., we are excited that this CHMP recommendation brings our partner Ipsen one step closer to making this combination regimen available as a first-line treatment option for patients with advanced kidney cancer in Europe,” said Gisela Schwab, M.D., President, Product Development and Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer, Exelixis. “We look forward to hearing the European Commission’s decision in the coming months and to continuing our collaboration with Ipsen as part of our efforts to bring CABOMETYX to more patients with difficult-to-treat cancers.”

CABOMETYX is currently approved in the European Union as a monotherapy for the treatment of advanced RCC in adults who have received prior VEGF-targeted therapy, for previously untreated intermediate- or poor-risk advanced RCC, and for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in adults who have been previously treated with sorafenib. The CHMP recommendation to approve CABOMETYX in combination with OPDIVO for the first-line treatment of advanced RCC follows the submission of type II variations to the marketing authorizations to the EMA by Ipsen and Bristol Myers Squibb, respectively, and validation of the submissions in September 2020. The submissions are based on results from the phase 3 CheckMate -9ER trial in which the combination regimen doubled progression-free survival (PFS) and objective response rate (ORR) while significantly improving overall survival (OS) compared with sunitinib. The trial was the basis for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of CABOMETYX in combination with OPDIVO in January 2021.

Seite 1 von 7


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Exelixis’ Partner Ipsen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) in Combination with OPDIVO (nivolumab) as a First-Line Treatment for Patients with Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) today announced that its partner Ipsen received a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), the scientific committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), for CABOMETYX …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
Two UBS Private Wealth Advisors Named to Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List
TOTAL: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Workhorse ...
Farfetch Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
MedMen Announces Investment from AWH into MedMen’s New York Operations
PureTech Announces Publication of Glyph Platform Preclinical Proof-of-Concept Study in Journal of ...
AEye and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III Announce Continental AG’s Participation in $225 Million ...
Assured Guaranty Ltd. Reports Results for Fourth Quarter 2020 and Full Year 2020
Salesforce Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results Raises FY22 Revenue ...
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
Exelixis to Webcast Fireside Chats as Part of Virtual Investor Conferences in March
25.02.21
Exelixis Announces Breakthrough Therapy Designation Granted to Cabozantinib for the Treatment of Patients with Previously Treated Radioactive Iodine-Refractory Differentiated Thyroid Cancer
19.02.21
Exelixis to Webcast Virtual Fireside Chat as Part of the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on February 26, 2021
13.02.21
Exelixis Highlights Positive Results for CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) in Patients with Metastatic Papillary Renal Cell Carcinoma in SWOG S1500/PAPMET Study at ASCO GU
12.02.21
Exelixis Announces Final Phase 1 Results from Clinical Trial Sponsored by the National Cancer Institute at ASCO GU for Cabozantinib in Combination with Nivolumab with or without Ipilimumab in Patients with Refractory Metastatic Genitourinary Tumors
10.02.21
Exelixis Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
09.02.21
Exelixis to Host Investor Briefing to Discuss Data Presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology's 2021 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium
08.02.21
Exelixis Announces Positive Findings at ASCO GU for CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) in Patients with Brain Metastases from Renal Cell Carcinoma
08.02.21
OPDIVO (nivolumab) in Combination with CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) Shows Sustained Survival and Response Rate Benefits as First-Line Treatment for Patients with Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma in the Phase 3 CheckMate -9ER Trial
04.02.21
Exelixis to Webcast Virtual Fireside Chat as Part of the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Oncology Day on February 11, 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
831
Exelixis....ein schlafender Riese? USD 3.40 am 14.5.2014