 

Ipsen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Cabometyx in Combination With Opdivo as First-line Treatment for Patients Living With Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma

Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended approval for Cabometyx (cabozantinib) in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) for the first-line treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma (aRCC). The European Commission, which has the authority to approve medicines for the European Union (E.U.), will now review the CHMP recommendation and a final decision on the application in the E.U. is expected in the coming months.

“Advanced renal cell carcinoma is a disease that significantly impacts the lives of people around the world. We’re proud to be able to share that the CHMP has confirmed a positive recommendation for Cabometyx in combination with Opdivo, bringing this impactful new treatment option one step closer for patients,” said Howard Mayer, Executive Vice President and Head of Research and Development, Ipsen. “At Ipsen, we are committed to progressing treatment for cancers which have an urgent need for additional therapeutic options and this recommendation marks an important milestone in achieving this.”

The CHMP adopted the positive opinion based on results from the pivotal Phase III CheckMate -9ER trial, which demonstrated significant and clinically meaningful improvements in progression-free survival (PFS), overall survival (OS) and objective response rate (ORR) compared to sunitinib, with consistent efficacy benefits observed across key subgroups of patients.1 Cabometyx combined with Opdivo was well tolerated and reflected the known safety profiles of the immunotherapy and tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) components in first-line advanced RCC.1 The full data from the CheckMate -9ER trial were presented during a Presidential Symposium at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020. At the recent American Society of Clinical Oncology 2021 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU), additional data from the CheckMate -9ER trial were also presented, highlighting sustained superior efficacy with a longer duration of follow-up as well as significantly improved health-related quality of life outcomes for the combination versus sunitinib.2,3

