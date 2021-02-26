 

Atlas Technical Consultants Announces Significant Recapitalization and Simplification of Its Capital Structure

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 12:30  |  56   |   |   

- Expands Borrowing Capacity and Significantly Increases Liquidity -
- Lowers Cost of Capital and Extends Debt Maturities –
- Redeems in Full the Company’s Series A Senior Preferred Units at Par -

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (together with its subsidiaries, “Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading provider of professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and consulting services, announced today a significant recapitalization and simplification of the Company’s capital structure. The Company has replaced its current debt and preferred equity agreements with a new, more economically favorable term loan credit agreement funded by funds and accounts managed or advised by Blackstone Credit or its affiliates, consisting of $432 million of long-term debt maturing in 2028 and a $75 million committed delayed draw term loan. The Company also replaced its existing revolving credit facility with a new five-year, $40 million asset based revolving credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (“JPMorgan Chase”). The Company used a portion of net proceeds from the new debt to repay all of its $270 million of outstanding borrowings under its existing term loan, including by rolling nearly $62 million of its existing term loans into the new term loan facility, and to redeem in full the Company’s $154 million of outstanding Series A preferred equity units at a redemption price of par plus accrued and unpaid dividends.

David D. Quinn, Sr., Chief Financial Officer of Atlas, stated, “This milestone transaction represents the latest transformative step in our multi-year plan to streamline and optimize our capital structure to support our growth objectives through both organic expansion and deleveraging acquisitions. Through these immensely beneficial actions, we are eliminating our preferred equity, simplifying our debt structure, reducing borrowing costs and adding financial flexibility for accretive initiatives. We expect that this recapitalization and its projected savings, along with disciplined cash management, will continue to enhance the cash flow generated by our business and returns to our shareholders. We are extremely pleased to be partnering with two of the most respected lending partners in Blackstone and JPMorgan Chase and appreciate their confidence in our strategy and their deep commitment to supporting our business as we accelerate growth.”

Wertpapier


