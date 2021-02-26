 

Dutch invention results in 47% less malaria

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.02.2021, 12:46  |  26   |   |   

The Lancet publishes results from EaveTubes today

WAGENINGEN, Netherlands, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ground-breaking news for malaria control. With a simple ventilation tube, the EaveTubes, the Dutch inventor Anne Osinga of In2Care, was able to reduce malaria by 47 percent in Ivory Coast. The renowned international medical journal The Lancet publishes the results of a scientific study on this invention today. The research was supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The research shows that Malaria mosquitoes are attracted to human smell 

The EaveTube is a ventilation tube in which a gauze disk with insecticide powder is installed under the eaves of a house. Humans have an average body temperature of 37 degrees and their odor rises with the climate, this in combination with CO2 attracts the malaria mosquito. The combination of warm air with human odors that rises up in the house and exits through the EaveTube is what attracts the mosquitoes. That is why mosquitoes like to fly in through the EaveTubes. However, they do not get very far, because in the tube the mosquitoes come in contact with the powdered gauze and die. It was observed that even resistant mosquitoes died after getting in contact with the gauze.

Hundred times less poison

Osinga said, "In comparable studies, mosquito nets only reduce malaria by 12 percent, also because they are often used for other purposes, such as making a chicken coop or a football goal. EaveTubes offer four times better protection. Plus, a disk with insecticides only costs a dime. This allows us to protect five times more homes than current control methods such as spraying insecticides on the walls. Moreover, it is better for health, because a hundred times less poison is used."

More than 400,000 deaths from malaria

For the study between 2016 and 2019, a total of 30,000 EaveTubes were placed in 3,000 houses in Ivory Coast. In villages where EaveTubes were installed, in at least 70 percent of the houses, 47 percent less malaria infection was found in children compared to villages without EaveTubes.

Worldwide more than 400,000 people died from malaria in 2019, according to the World Health Organization.

Independent mosquito expert associate professor Sander Koenraadt of Wageningen University & Research, not connected to the research, is positive about the EaveTubes. He commented, "In2Care has shown that it was possible to reduce the number of malaria cases with a new control method. The whole house will be improved, making it a more sustainable solution for malaria control."

The study was conducted in collaboration with Pennsylvania State University, Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, and Institut Pierre Richet.

Video animation EaveTubes project: https://youtu.be/4SpD5KENZpc



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dutch invention results in 47% less malaria The Lancet publishes results from EaveTubes today WAGENINGEN, Netherlands, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ground-breaking news for malaria control. With a simple ventilation tube, the EaveTubes, the Dutch inventor Anne Osinga of In2Care, was able to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endo Reports Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2020 Financial Results And Introduces 2021 Financial ...
Offshore Wind Turbine Market Worth $68,869.3 Million by 2026 says P&S Intelligence
CoinGeek VII will take place in Zurich's Samsung Hall (June 8-10)
Cloud Application Programming Interface (API) Market Becoming the Next Billion Dollar Opportunity ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Share Repurchase Program
Xi: Shaking off poverty 'starting point' of new life
Elevate Your Productivity to The Next Level with Work Shift Calendar (Shifter) on AppGallery Today
MoEngage Empowers Brands by Fueling Decisions for Engagements with Insights-Led Customer Journeys
BaseCamp from Qubittech - the personal growth driver for company partners
Environmentally friendly water treatment system equipped with an FO membrane jointly developed with ...
Titel
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health ...
CORRECTION: The Lithium Boom Is Only Just Getting Started
Gluten-Free Products Market Size USD 7.5 Billion By 2027 At A CAGR of 7.2% - Valuates Reports
ENOC opens Service Station of the Future at Expo 2020 Dubai
How Nanoemulsion Technology Is Drastically Affecting the Food & Beverage Industry
Haier's 70 million Euro Refrigeration plant in Romania to start production in late Spring 2021
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
GAC Group achieves breakthrough in graphene-based fast-charging battery technology, vehicle model ...
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods