 

Adit Edtech Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of Its Shares of Common Stock and Redeemable Warrants Commencing March 3, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.02.2021, 13:00  |  28   |   |   

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ADEX.U) (the “Company”) today announced that, commencing March 3, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 27,600,000 units may elect to separately trade the shares of common stock and redeemable warrants included in the units. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) under the symbol “ADEX.U,” and the shares of common stock and redeemable warrants that are separated will trade on the NYSE under the symbols “ADEX” and “ADEX.WS,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of common stock and redeemable warrants.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination in any industry, the Company intends to focus its search for a business that would benefit from the founders’ and management team’s experience and ability to identify, acquire and manage a business in the education, training and education technology sectors.

EarlyBirdCapital, Inc. acted as sole book-running manager for the offering and Maxim Group LLC and U.S. Capital Advisors acted as co-managers.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from EarlyBirdCapital, Inc., 366 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, Attn: Syndicate Department, 212-661-0200.

Registration statements relating to the securities became effective on January 11, 2021 in accordance with Section 8(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Adit Edtech Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of Its Shares of Common Stock and Redeemable Warrants Commencing March 3, 2021 Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ADEX.U) (the “Company”) today announced that, commencing March 3, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 27,600,000 units may elect to separately trade the shares of common …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
Two UBS Private Wealth Advisors Named to Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List
TOTAL: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Workhorse ...
Farfetch Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
MedMen Announces Investment from AWH into MedMen’s New York Operations
PureTech Announces Publication of Glyph Platform Preclinical Proof-of-Concept Study in Journal of ...
AEye and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III Announce Continental AG’s Participation in $225 Million ...
Assured Guaranty Ltd. Reports Results for Fourth Quarter 2020 and Full Year 2020
Salesforce Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results Raises FY22 Revenue ...
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update