To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 26 February 2021

Announcement no. 25/2021











Jyske Realkredit to open 1% bond with maturity in 2043





Jyske Realkredit will issue new covered bonds (særligt dækkede obligationer) from Capital Centre E. The bonds will be DKK-denominated fixed-rate callable bonds with a coupon rate of 1% and maturity on 1 October 2043.

The bonds will be registered with VP SECURITIES A/S and Jyske Realkredit will apply for admission to trading of the bonds on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.

The final terms will be published in a separate stock exchange announcement.

Yours sincerely

Jyske Realkredit