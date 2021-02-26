 

Amendment Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights

26.02.2021   

OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 plc (“the Company”)

26 February 2021

Amendment: Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights

Amendment of RNS published at 17:19 on 25 February 2021 – the Company purchased 456,958 Ordinary shares at a price of 90.8p per share.

Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that on 25 February 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 456,958 Ordinary shares at a price of 90.8p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company now consists of 134,702,960 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.01p each, with voting rights.

For further information please contact:

Graham Venables
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
020 3935 3803




Wertpapier


