Vista Gold Corp. Announces 2020 Financial Results

Frederick H. Earnest, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vista, stated, “During 2020, we achieved strong financial performance as we executed and delivered on our initiatives to strengthen our balance sheet, identified opportunities to advance and bring greater value to our Mt Todd gold project (“Mt Todd” or the “Project”), maintained our strong social license, and commenced exploration opportunities targeting resource growth adjacent to the Batman deposit. CEO Video

DENVER, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE American and TSX: VGZ) (“Vista” or the “Company”) today announced its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020, which are highlighted by reported net income of $0.4 million for the year and cash totaling $8.2 million at year-end.

“In 2020, we funded working capital through successful monetization of non-core assets, ended the year with $8.2 million of cash, and positioned the Company to generate additional cash of up to US$4.6 million during 2021, of which $1.1 million has already been received. We initiated a drilling program to test the continuity of mineralization extending north from the Batman deposit, which included holes across the mineralized structure as far as 500 meters north of the last modelled mineralization. We continued to engage with the NT government to support its review of our Mining Management Plan (“MMP”), further dewatered the Batman pit, and strengthened our relationship with the Jawoyn Association through an updated and modernized agreement.

“Looking ahead, we are excited about ongoing programs that present significant opportunities to realize shareholder value more in line with the value of Mt Todd. We continue to engage with potential partners and identify strategic opportunities to advance the development of Mt Todd in a way that preserves maximum Project ownership for our shareholders, while minimizing future dilution. Based on early success, we are adding a second drill to extend the ongoing drilling program.”

The Company’s upcoming catalysts include:

Final approval of the Mt Todd MMP, which management believes is forthcoming in the near future;

Drill results which are expected over the coming weeks and continuing well into the second quarter; and

Completion of dewatering the Batman pit later this year.

Summary of Financial Results

At December 31, 2020, cash plus short-term investments (comprised of government securities) totaled $8.2 million and working capital was $8.3 million. Our cash position was further strengthened by $1.1 million received from Prime Mining Corp. (“Prime Mining”) in January 2021 and we expect to receive up to $3.5 million from upcoming cash payments of $1.0 million from Prime Mining and an option payment of $2.5 million for the cancelation of the Company’s royalty on the Awak Mas project. Working capital at December 31, 2019 was $7.8 million, including cash and short-term investments (comprised of government securities) of $4.7 million. The Company has no debt.