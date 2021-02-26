 

Vista Gold Corp. Announces 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 12:45  |  57   |   |   

DENVER, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE American and TSX: VGZ) (“Vista” or the “Company”) today announced its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020, which are highlighted by reported net income of $0.4 million for the year and cash totaling $8.2 million at year-end.

Frederick H. Earnest, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vista, stated, “During 2020, we achieved strong financial performance as we executed and delivered on our initiatives to strengthen our balance sheet, identified opportunities to advance and bring greater value to our Mt Todd gold project (“Mt Todd” or the “Project”), maintained our strong social license, and commenced exploration opportunities targeting resource growth adjacent to the Batman deposit. CEO Video

“In 2020, we funded working capital through successful monetization of non-core assets, ended the year with $8.2 million of cash, and positioned the Company to generate additional cash of up to US$4.6 million during 2021, of which $1.1 million has already been received. We initiated a drilling program to test the continuity of mineralization extending north from the Batman deposit, which included holes across the mineralized structure as far as 500 meters north of the last modelled mineralization. We continued to engage with the NT government to support its review of our Mining Management Plan (“MMP”), further dewatered the Batman pit, and strengthened our relationship with the Jawoyn Association through an updated and modernized agreement.

“Looking ahead, we are excited about ongoing programs that present significant opportunities to realize shareholder value more in line with the value of Mt Todd. We continue to engage with potential partners and identify strategic opportunities to advance the development of Mt Todd in a way that preserves maximum Project ownership for our shareholders, while minimizing future dilution. Based on early success, we are adding a second drill to extend the ongoing drilling program.”

The Company’s upcoming catalysts include:

  • Final approval of the Mt Todd MMP, which management believes is forthcoming in the near future;
  • Drill results which are expected over the coming weeks and continuing well into the second quarter; and
  • Completion of dewatering the Batman pit later this year.

Summary of Financial Results

At December 31, 2020, cash plus short-term investments (comprised of government securities) totaled $8.2 million and working capital was $8.3 million. Our cash position was further strengthened by $1.1 million received from Prime Mining Corp. (“Prime Mining”) in January 2021 and we expect to receive up to $3.5 million from upcoming cash payments of $1.0 million from Prime Mining and an option payment of $2.5 million for the cancelation of the Company’s royalty on the Awak Mas project. Working capital at December 31, 2019 was $7.8 million, including cash and short-term investments (comprised of government securities) of $4.7 million. The Company has no debt.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vista Gold Corp. Announces 2020 Financial Results DENVER, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE American and TSX: VGZ) (“Vista” or the “Company”) today announced its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020, which are highlighted by reported net income of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Plug Power to Build North America’s Largest Green Hydrogen Production Facility in Western New ...
MercadoLibre, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Conduent Selected by smart Europe GmbH as Exclusive Customer Experience Provider for New Product ...
Victory Square Technologies Announces GameOn Share Dividend Initiative for VST Shareholders
EH216 Completed Its First Trial Flights Over the Sea of Southern China to Explore New Scenarios for ...
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval of AMONDYS 45 (casimersen) Injection for the Treatment ...
Giyani Metals Corp.: Commencement of RotsDrill Drilling at the K.Hill Project, Botswana
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
28
Vista Gold – advanced developer with 7.6 million oz resources