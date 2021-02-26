PepGen Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board

BOSTON and OXFORD, United Kingdom, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PepGen, an emerging biotechnology company focused on transforming the care of patients with neuromuscular diseases through the enhanced delivery of therapeutic oligonucleotides, today announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Company founder Matthew Wood, M.D., Ph.D. will lead the board as Chairman, and is joined by Art Krieg, M.D., Elizabeth McNally, M.D., Ph.D., Charles Thornton, M.D., Jonathon Watts, Ph.D., and Brenda Wong, M.D. This eminent group of scientists, clinicians and thought leaders will bring cutting-edge neuromuscular disease and oligonucleotide delivery expertise to PepGen as the company advances its enhanced delivery oligonucleotide (EDO) therapeutics towards the clinic.

"It is truly an honor to announce these distinguished and prominent experts as new members of PepGen's Scientific Advisory Board," said James McArthur, Ph.D., PepGen's Chief Executive Officer. "Their scientific vision and deep understanding of oligonucleotide therapeutics and the neuromuscular disease space will be critical as we look to deliver our innovative technology to multiple areas of high unmet need. With Rare Disease Day approaching on February 28th, the establishment of this prominent SAB truly underlines our commitment to patients as we drive towards the clinic in Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Type 1 myotonic dystrophy."

Matthew Wood, M.D., Ph.D., commented "We anticipate PepGen will dramatically change the treatment landscape for individuals living with neuromuscular disease. I am proud to join my academic and clinical colleagues on PepGen's Scientific Advisory Board and look forward to supporting the company in the role of Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board as it brings the promise of oligonucleotide therapeutics to fruition."

Members of the PepGen SAB include:

Matthew Wood, M.D., Ph.D. – Professor Wood is a Non-Executive Director and Academic Co-Founder of PepGen. He is also a Professor of Neuroscience in the Department of Paediatrics, Deputy Head of the Medical Sciences Division (Innovation) at the University of Oxford, as well as the Director of the MDUK Oxford Neuromuscular Centre and the Oxford Harrington Centre for Rare Disease. Over the past decade, Professor Wood has catalyzed major advances in the development of oligonucleotide therapies for a number of neuromuscular disorders.