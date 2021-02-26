 

DGAP-News Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Unaudited Trading Update for the three-months ended 31 December 2020

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Unaudited Trading Update for the three-months ended 31 December 2020

26.02.2021 / 13:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Unaudited Trading Update for the three-months ended 31 December 2020

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group").

The Company has today published its trading update for the three-month period to 31 December 2020. The quarterly update is available on the Company's website - http://www.steinhoffinternational.com.

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, 26 February 2021


