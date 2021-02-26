 

Rand Capital Initiates Quarterly Dividend at $0.10 Per Share

Rand Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: RAND) (“Rand”), a business development company (“BDC”), today announced that its Board of Directors declared its first regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on or about March 29, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2021. At December 31, 2020, Rand had approximately 2.6 million shares outstanding.

Pete Grum, President and CEO of Rand noted, “We are pleased to initiate our regular dividend at an annualized rate of 40 cents per share. We feel this is a conservative level based on our expectations of the income from our current portfolio and our expense projections for 2021. We have been an active investor in income producing assets and are creating a robust pipeline of potential new investments. We currently have approximately $23 million in liquidity for new investments including our undrawn SBA commitment of $3 million. We expect this investment activity to augment net investment income and as a result we believe we can grow our dividend over time.”

He added, “Within our portfolio are several exciting equity investments with whom we are working to produce liquidity events and potential capital gains related to these investments. Importantly, the Board will consider realized gains and losses from investment activity when determining the total amount of dividend to be paid annually.”

Rand’s 2020 dividend of $1.33 per share was comprised of approximately $0.94 from capital gains and $0.39 from net investment income.

When declaring distributions, Rand’s Board of Directors reviews estimates of taxable income available for distribution, which may differ from consolidated net income under generally accepted accounting principles due to (i) changes in unrealized appreciation and depreciation, (ii) temporary and permanent differences in income and expense recognition, and (iii) the amount of spillover income carried over from a given year for distribution in the following year. The final determination of taxable income for each tax year, as well as the tax attributes for distributions in such tax year, will be made after the close of the tax year.

