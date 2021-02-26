SEE Announces Upcoming Events with the Financial Community

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) will participate in the following events with the financial community. The executive team will discuss the Company’s Reinvent SEE business transformation and growth strategy focused on automation, digital and sustainability.

Bank of America Global Agriculture and Materials Conference

March 4, 2021

8:00 a.m. ET – Virtual Fireside Chat

Tobias Grasso, President of the Americas

Alessandra Faccin, VP & Treasurer

J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

March 15, 2021

10:30 a.m. ET – Virtual Presentation

Ted Doheny, President and CEO

Chris Stephens, SVP & CFO

The Bank of America Global Agriculture and Materials and J.P. Morgan Industrials conferences will be webcast live. Interested parties can view the events on Sealed Air’s Investors homepage at www.sealedair.com/investors.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air is in business to protect, to solve critical packaging challenges, and to make our world better than we found it. Our solutions and systems include CRYOVAC brand food packaging, SEALED AIR brand protective packaging, AUTOBAG brand automated systems and BUBBLE WRAP brand packaging. These brands collectively enable a more efficient, secure and less wasteful global food supply chain and enhance commerce through fulfillment and packaging solutions to protect the worldwide movement of goods.

Sealed Air’s industry-leading expertise in science, engineering, and innovation transforms businesses, industries, and consumers’ lives. The company continues to expand its portfolio of next-generation sustainable solutions including packaging materials, automated systems, and smart services to deliver savings and create measurable long-term value.

Sealed Air generated $4.9 billion in sales in 2020 and has approximately 16,500 employees who serve customers in 117 countries/territories. To learn more, visit www.sealedair.com.

