 

Verano Holdings Continues to Solidify Ascendant Footprint Through Several Agreements in Illinois, Pennsylvania and Arizona

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 13:00  |  34   |   |   

Pending deals in key markets will add nine dispensaries to the Company’s portfolio upon close

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (“Verano” or “the Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced it has entered into agreements to acquire: one of Illinois’ top-producing dispensaries with the ability to open one additional dispensary in Chicago, three highly productive active dispensaries and a permit for three additional dispensaries in Pennsylvania, as well as one coveted active dispensary in Phoenix, Arizona. Upon completion, the acquisitions would further bolster Verano’s footprint in three key states, as the Company continues to execute on its focused strategy to establish a leading competitive position across its core markets. Closing of the transactions is subject to customary conditions, contingencies and regulatory approvals.

Key Acquisition Details upon Completion:

  • Maximizes Verano’s Illinois retail footprint1, while unlocking the coveted Chicago market with one active dispensary in the city’s Medical District, plus the ability to open one additional dispensary in the West Loop blocks from the city’s downtown area. Verano would be one of only four companies with the ability to maximize its Illinois retail footprint.
  • Expands Verano’s retail footprint in Pennsylvania to six operating dispensaries, plus a license for three additional dispensaries. This includes three of the state’s top performing dispensaries, located in the Philadelphia metropolitan area.
  • Escalates the Company’s access to Pennsylvania’s surging patient population. The fifth most populous state in the U.S. currently counts around 400,000 registered medical marijuana patients.
  • Elevates Verano’s retail footprint in Arizona – one of the country’s latest states to begin sales of adult-use cannabis - to five operating dispensaries.2 The addition of this highly productive, Central Phoenix dispensary would give Verano the third largest active retail footprint in Arizona.
  • Further solidifies Verano's experienced leadership team, adding engaged and aligned local management partners who have demonstrated operational prowess, strong community engagement and a sincere commitment to quality patient care and customer service.

“We are enormously excited for what the future holds in Illinois, Pennsylvania and Arizona,” said George Archos, Co-Founder and CEO of Verano. “Each are core markets for us and present robust, thoughtfully designed programs with great potential, for sound operators, patients and consumers alike. Illinois is among the country’s largest cannabis markets, surpassing $1 billion in combined sales last year, as well as our home state. Pennsylvania’s vibrant medical cannabis community is among the largest in the country, with nearly 400,000 registered patients to date and rising. And, with Arizona recently adding adult use to its program, we are keen on the opportunity to help meet surging demand with our extensive, responsible cannabis product offering. Critical to our careful selection, and our optimism within these markets, we’ve identified partners that we feel are some of the most talented and dedicated operators in the industry. These teams, and the impressive businesses they’ve built, are superbly suited for the Verano portfolio.”

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verano Holdings Continues to Solidify Ascendant Footprint Through Several Agreements in Illinois, Pennsylvania and Arizona Pending deals in key markets will add nine dispensaries to the Company’s portfolio upon close CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (“Verano” or “the Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Plug Power to Build North America’s Largest Green Hydrogen Production Facility in Western New ...
MercadoLibre, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Conduent Selected by smart Europe GmbH as Exclusive Customer Experience Provider for New Product ...
Victory Square Technologies Announces GameOn Share Dividend Initiative for VST Shareholders
EH216 Completed Its First Trial Flights Over the Sea of Southern China to Explore New Scenarios for ...
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval of AMONDYS 45 (casimersen) Injection for the Treatment ...
Giyani Metals Corp.: Commencement of RotsDrill Drilling at the K.Hill Project, Botswana
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
Verano Holdings Enters into Agreement to Expand Arizona Footprint
24.02.21
Verano Holdings Announces C$100 Million Bought Deal Private Placement of Special Warrants
17.02.21
Verano Holdings Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange Under the Ticker “VRNO”