Verano Holdings Continues to Solidify Ascendant Footprint Through Several Agreements in Illinois, Pennsylvania and Arizona

Pending deals in key markets will add nine dispensaries to the Company’s portfolio upon close

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (“Verano” or “the Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced it has entered into agreements to acquire: one of Illinois’ top-producing dispensaries with the ability to open one additional dispensary in Chicago, three highly productive active dispensaries and a permit for three additional dispensaries in Pennsylvania, as well as one coveted active dispensary in Phoenix, Arizona. Upon completion, the acquisitions would further bolster Verano’s footprint in three key states, as the Company continues to execute on its focused strategy to establish a leading competitive position across its core markets. Closing of the transactions is subject to customary conditions, contingencies and regulatory approvals.

Key Acquisition Details upon Completion: