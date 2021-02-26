Verano Holdings Continues to Solidify Ascendant Footprint Through Several Agreements in Illinois, Pennsylvania and Arizona
Pending deals in key markets will add nine dispensaries to the Company’s portfolio upon close
CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (“Verano” or “the Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced it has entered into agreements to acquire: one of Illinois’ top-producing dispensaries with the ability to open one additional dispensary in Chicago, three highly productive active dispensaries and a permit for three additional dispensaries in Pennsylvania, as well as one coveted active dispensary in Phoenix, Arizona. Upon completion, the acquisitions would further bolster Verano’s footprint in three key states, as the Company continues to execute on its focused strategy to establish a leading competitive position across its core markets. Closing of the transactions is subject to customary conditions, contingencies and regulatory approvals.
Key Acquisition Details upon Completion:
- Maximizes Verano’s Illinois retail footprint1, while unlocking the coveted Chicago market with one active dispensary in the city’s Medical District, plus the ability to open one additional dispensary in the West Loop blocks from the city’s downtown area. Verano would be one of only four companies with the ability to maximize its Illinois retail footprint.
- Expands Verano’s retail footprint in Pennsylvania to six operating dispensaries, plus a license for three additional dispensaries. This includes three of the state’s top performing dispensaries, located in the Philadelphia metropolitan area.
- Escalates the Company’s access to Pennsylvania’s surging patient population. The fifth most populous state in the U.S. currently counts around 400,000 registered medical marijuana patients.
- Elevates Verano’s retail footprint in Arizona – one of the country’s latest states to begin sales of adult-use cannabis - to five operating dispensaries.2 The addition of this highly productive, Central Phoenix dispensary would give Verano the third largest active retail footprint in Arizona.
- Further solidifies Verano's experienced leadership team, adding engaged and aligned local management partners who have demonstrated operational prowess, strong community engagement and a sincere commitment to quality patient care and customer service.
“We are enormously excited for what the future holds in Illinois, Pennsylvania and Arizona,” said George Archos, Co-Founder and CEO of Verano. “Each are core markets for us and present robust, thoughtfully designed programs with great potential, for sound operators, patients and consumers alike. Illinois is among the country’s largest cannabis markets, surpassing $1 billion in combined sales last year, as well as our home state. Pennsylvania’s vibrant medical cannabis community is among the largest in the country, with nearly 400,000 registered patients to date and rising. And, with Arizona recently adding adult use to its program, we are keen on the opportunity to help meet surging demand with our extensive, responsible cannabis product offering. Critical to our careful selection, and our optimism within these markets, we’ve identified partners that we feel are some of the most talented and dedicated operators in the industry. These teams, and the impressive businesses they’ve built, are superbly suited for the Verano portfolio.”
