 

uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in March

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 13:05  |  24   |   |   

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced its participation in the following upcoming virtual investor and scientific conferences:

  • Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference, March 1 - 4, 2021

    • Members of uniQure’s management team including Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer, and Ricardo Dolmetsch, Ph.D., president of research & development, will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Monday, March 1.

    • David Cooper, M.D., vice president of clinical research CNS, will participate on a panel discussion entitled “Developing and Commercializing Neurological Therapies” on Thursday, March 4 at 1:30 p.m. ET. Registered conference attendees will have access to the live panel webcast.

  • H.C. Wainwright Global Life Science Conference, March 9 - 10, 2021

    • Members of uniQure’s management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Tuesday, March 9.

    • A pre-recorded fireside chat with Matt Kapusta can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Newsroom section of the uniQure website on Tuesday, March 9 starting at 7:00 a.m. ET.

  • 2nd Annual Gene Therapy for Blood Disorders, March 9 - 11, 2021

    • Nick Li, Ph.D., M.B.A., senior director, global/US market access lead, will present at a workshop entitled “Developing a Gene Therapy Payment Model & Pricing Strategy for Hemophilia when Alternative Treatments are Available” on Thursday, March 11.

  • Gene Therapy Patient Engagement, March 23 - 25, 2021

    • Daniel Leonard, senior director of global patient advocacy, will participate in a panel discussion entitled “What Does Committing to a Gene Therapy Clinical Trial Mean?” starting at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 25.

    • Edgar Vega, senior manager of patient advocacy, will present at a workshop entitled “Developing and Distributing Educational Materials on Gene Therapy in a Digital World” starting at 1:30 p.m. ET on Thursday March 25 and will then participate in a panel discussion entitled “What Role and Responsibility do Gene Therapy Companies Have as a Source of Relevant Information for their Communities” starting at 2:30 p.m. ET.

  • Stifel CNS Day, March 31 – April 1, 2021

    • Members of uniQure’s management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Wednesday, March 31.

    • A fireside chat with Matt Kapusta will take place on Wednesday, March 31 from 11:00 to 11:25 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Newsroom section of the uniQure website.

About uniQure
uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, Huntington's disease, Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 and other diseases. www.uniQure.com

uniQure Contacts:

FOR INVESTORS:  FOR MEDIA:
     
Maria E. Cantor
Direct: 339-970-7536
m.cantor@uniQure.com 		Chiara Russo
Direct: 617-306-9137
c.russo@uniQure.com
 Tom Malone
Direct: 339-970-7558
t.malone@uniQure.com



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in March LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced its …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Plug Power to Build North America’s Largest Green Hydrogen Production Facility in Western New ...
MercadoLibre, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Conduent Selected by smart Europe GmbH as Exclusive Customer Experience Provider for New Product ...
Victory Square Technologies Announces GameOn Share Dividend Initiative for VST Shareholders
EH216 Completed Its First Trial Flights Over the Sea of Southern China to Explore New Scenarios for ...
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval of AMONDYS 45 (casimersen) Injection for the Treatment ...
Giyani Metals Corp.: Commencement of RotsDrill Drilling at the K.Hill Project, Botswana
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
uniQure Announces Positive Recommendation from Data Safety Monitoring Board of Phase I/II Clinical Trial of AMT-130 for the Treatment of Huntington’s Disease
01.02.21
uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in February

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
4
Uniqure vor cahrttechnischem Comeback?