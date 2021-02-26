Activity results of twelve months of year 2020 of company AB “Linas” Group of companies. AB “Linas” not audited consolidated interim information of twelve months of year 2020

On February 26, 2021 AB “Linas” Board confirmed AB “Linas” consolidated interim financial reports of twelve months of year 2020 which are not checked by the auditors and prepared acc.to International financial accountability standards accepted by EU.



The sales incomes for January-December of year 2020 of AB “Linas” Group of companies made 14.01 mill. EUR. During the same period of year 2019 sales incomes were 12.98 mill. EUR.