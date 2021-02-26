 

Silence Therapeutics and Mallinckrodt Initiate Work on Third Target as Part of Ongoing RNAi Research Collaboration for Complement-Mediated Diseases

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 13:00  |  24   |   |   

Silence Therapeutics and Mallinckrodt Initiate Work on Third Target as Part of Ongoing RNAi Research Collaboration for Complement-Mediated Diseases

  • Silence to receive $2 million research milestone payment
  • Silence is also eligible to receive up to $2 billion in total milestone payments across all three targets and tiered double-digit royalties on net sales for each product candidate

26 February 2021

LONDON, Silence Therapeutics plc, AIM:SLN and Nasdaq: SLN (“Silence” or “the Company”), a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced the Company will receive a $2.0 million milestone payment following the initiation of work on a third target being explored under its ongoing RNAi research collaboration with Mallinckrodt plc (“Mallinckrodt”) for the treatment of complement pathway-mediated diseases.

The collaboration is focused on the development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics designed to inhibit or ‘silence’ the complement cascade, a group of proteins that are involved in the immune system and play a role in the development of inflammation. Using Silence’s proprietary mRNAi GOLD (GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery) Platform, each target in the collaboration will be investigated before progressing into clinical development.

Mark Rothera, President and CEO of Silence Therapeutics, commented: “Our expanding collaboration with Mallinckrodt highlights our commitment to maximize our mRNAi GOLD Platform through partnerships while also advancing our pipeline of wholly owned programs. We believe the potential for our platform to target disease-associated genes in the liver is substantial and continue to see real promise in our siRNA therapies to treat complement-mediated disorders.

Mark C. Trudeau, President and CEO of Mallinckrodt, said: “We are pleased by the significant potential of Silence’s RNAi technology to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from a range of rare diseases as well as conditions of immune dysregulation. We look forward to working with Silence to progress IND enabling studies related to our complement pathway C3 targeting program this year.”

In July 2019, Silence received an upfront payment of $20 million from Mallinckrodt for an exclusive worldwide license to one complement target and options for up to two additional targets, which Mallinckrodt has exercised at $2 million per target. Under the terms of the agreement, Silence is responsible for preclinical activities and for executing development of each target through Phase 1, after which Mallinckrodt will assume responsibility for clinical development and global commercialization. Silence is also eligible to receive tiered double-digit royalties on net sales for each optioned product candidate and up to $2 billion in total milestone payments across all three targets.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Silence Therapeutics and Mallinckrodt Initiate Work on Third Target as Part of Ongoing RNAi Research Collaboration for Complement-Mediated Diseases Silence Therapeutics and Mallinckrodt Initiate Work on Third Target as Part of Ongoing RNAi Research Collaboration for Complement-Mediated Diseases Silence to receive $2 million research milestone payment Silence is also eligible to receive up to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Plug Power to Build North America’s Largest Green Hydrogen Production Facility in Western New ...
MercadoLibre, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Conduent Selected by smart Europe GmbH as Exclusive Customer Experience Provider for New Product ...
Victory Square Technologies Announces GameOn Share Dividend Initiative for VST Shareholders
EH216 Completed Its First Trial Flights Over the Sea of Southern China to Explore New Scenarios for ...
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval of AMONDYS 45 (casimersen) Injection for the Treatment ...
Giyani Metals Corp.: Commencement of RotsDrill Drilling at the K.Hill Project, Botswana
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
Silence Therapeutics to Participate in March Investor Conferences
18.02.21
Silence Therapeutics to Present at the 2021 SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
17.02.21
Silence Therapeutics Initiates Dosing in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of SLN360 for Cardiovascular Disease Due to High Lipoprotein(a)
05.02.21
Silence Therapeutics plc Announces $45 Million Private Placement