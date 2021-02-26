 

DraftKings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results and Raises 2021 Revenue Guidance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 13:00  |  45   |   |   

Reports Fourth Quarter Revenue of $322 million; Increases 2021 Revenue Guidance to $900 million to $1 billion

BOSTON, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) (“DraftKings” or the “Company”) today reported fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, DraftKings reported revenue of $322 million, an increase of 146% compared to $131 million during the same period in 2019. After giving pro forma effect to the business combination with SBTech (Global) Limited (“SBTech”) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. which was completed on April 23, 2020, as if it had occurred on January 1, 2019, revenue grew 98% compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019.

“With a favorable fourth quarter sports calendar and strong marketing execution, DraftKings was able to generate tremendous customer acquisition and engagement that propelled us to $322 million in fourth quarter revenue, a 98% year over year increase,” said Jason Robins, DraftKings’ co-founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board. “In the fourth quarter of 2020, we saw MUPs increase 44% to 1.5 million and ARPMUP increase 55% to $65. We are raising our revenue outlook for 2021 due to our expectation for continued growth, the outperformance of our core business and newly launched states that were not included in our previous guidance.”

Favorable Sports Calendar and Strong Customer Engagement Drove Q4 Results

  • Monthly Unique Payers (“MUPs”) for our B2C segment increased 44% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. On average, 1.5 million monthly unique paying customers engaged with DraftKings each month during the fourth quarter. The increase reflects strong unique payer retention and acquisition across DFS, OSB and iGaming. For 2020, MUPs increased 29%, which includes the impact of COVID-19 on our MUPs for Sportsbook and DFS primarily during the second quarter and early in the third quarter.
  • Average Revenue per MUP (“ARPMUP”) was $65 in the fourth quarter representing a 55% increase versus the same period in 2019. Our ARPMUP was positively impacted by increased engagement with our iGaming and mobile sports betting product offerings as well as successful cross-selling. For 2020, ARPMUP increased 29%.

Increasing 2021 Revenue Guidance

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DraftKings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results and Raises 2021 Revenue Guidance Reports Fourth Quarter Revenue of $322 million; Increases 2021 Revenue Guidance to $900 million to $1 billionBOSTON, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) (“DraftKings” or the “Company”) today reported fourth quarter and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Plug Power to Build North America’s Largest Green Hydrogen Production Facility in Western New ...
MercadoLibre, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Conduent Selected by smart Europe GmbH as Exclusive Customer Experience Provider for New Product ...
Victory Square Technologies Announces GameOn Share Dividend Initiative for VST Shareholders
EH216 Completed Its First Trial Flights Over the Sea of Southern China to Explore New Scenarios for ...
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval of AMONDYS 45 (casimersen) Injection for the Treatment ...
Giyani Metals Corp.: Commencement of RotsDrill Drilling at the K.Hill Project, Botswana
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
DraftKings Welcomes Cal Ripken Jr. as Special Advisor to the Board of Directors
22.02.21
DraftKings Publishes First Environmental, Social and Governance Report
16.02.21
DraftKings Names Jennifer Aguiar as Chief Compliance Officer
04.02.21
DraftKings and NFL Expand Exclusive Daily Fantasy Partnership to Canada
29.01.21
DraftKings Announces Matt Kalish’s Participation in Upcoming Virtual Event
28.01.21
Fantasy Sports and Sports Betting to Surge as Major Leagues Return to Play
28.01.21
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
9
Draftkings - Sportwettenanbieter No 1 in den USA - 100 Billion market in 2023/24
26.01.21
2
Draftkings +485% im letzten Jahr - Jetzt kaufen??