DraftKings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results and Raises 2021 Revenue Guidance

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, DraftKings reported revenue of $322 million, an increase of 146% compared to $131 million during the same period in 2019. After giving pro forma effect to the business combination with SBTech (Global) Limited (“SBTech”) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. which was completed on April 23, 2020, as if it had occurred on January 1, 2019, revenue grew 98% compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019.

“With a favorable fourth quarter sports calendar and strong marketing execution, DraftKings was able to generate tremendous customer acquisition and engagement that propelled us to $322 million in fourth quarter revenue, a 98% year over year increase,” said Jason Robins, DraftKings’ co-founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board. “In the fourth quarter of 2020, we saw MUPs increase 44% to 1.5 million and ARPMUP increase 55% to $65. We are raising our revenue outlook for 2021 due to our expectation for continued growth, the outperformance of our core business and newly launched states that were not included in our previous guidance.”

Favorable Sports Calendar and Strong Customer Engagement Drove Q4 Results

Monthly Unique Payers (“MUPs”) for our B2C segment increased 44% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. On average, 1.5 million monthly unique paying customers engaged with DraftKings each month during the fourth quarter. The increase reflects strong unique payer retention and acquisition across DFS, OSB and iGaming. For 2020, MUPs increased 29%, which includes the impact of COVID-19 on our MUPs for Sportsbook and DFS primarily during the second quarter and early in the third quarter.

Average Revenue per MUP (“ARPMUP”) was $65 in the fourth quarter representing a 55% increase versus the same period in 2019. Our ARPMUP was positively impacted by increased engagement with our iGaming and mobile sports betting product offerings as well as successful cross-selling. For 2020, ARPMUP increased 29%.

Increasing 2021 Revenue Guidance