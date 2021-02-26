Delta 9 Launches Province Wide Delivery in Saskatchewan and Reserve Online in Alberta

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) ("Delta 9" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce it has introduced new services to meet consumer demand for online ordering in all retail markets it serves. Delta 9 already has a robust online service in the Manitoba market and it has now launched a province wide delivery service in Saskatchewan and same-day home delivery service program to the Lloydminster, Saskatchewan marketplace. Delta 9 has also launched an online order service allowing customers to reserve products from Delta 9 stores in Calgary and Grande Prairie and have them ready for pick up within one hour.



“Delta 9 has a distinct competitive advantage as online ordering and same day delivery services become more available at Delta 9 stores in Western Canada. These services provide a robust channel to communicate with consumers, understand their needs and preferences and drive consumer traffic digitally,” said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. “Customers have responded very positively to our online services in Manitoba, we have experienced a major increase in the usage of our same-day delivery programs with online sales up 265% in 2020 over the previous year and with customer basket sizes almost double compared to in-store basket sizes. As consumer trends continue toward online shopping Delta 9 is fully prepared as a market leader with innovative online services.”

Reserve On-line now available in Alberta

The Company is pleased to provide the next phase of convenience for customers and further enhance safety during the COVID-19 pandemic by minimizing contact time between customers and staff in its Alberta retail stores. With the click of a mouse, customers can browse through a complete inventory of cannabis products and reserve any products for pick up in the Delta 9 stores in Calgary and Grande Prairie and have it ready in one hour.

Mail Order now available throughout Saskatchewan and Same Day delivery in Lloydminster

The Company is also pleased to provide mail order delivery throughout the province of Saskatchewan as well as same day delivery in Lloydminster. Delta 9’s online platform features allow an order to be ready in one hour or less along with same day local delivery services for the residents of Lloydminster, Saskatchewan. Customers will receive direct email order updates from their chosen store and can visit the Delta 9 website https://sask.delta9.ca/ to seamlessly place an order. Customer service operators are available by phone or online chat.