 

Fulcrum Therapeutics Recognizes Rare Disease Day 2021

Theme of global unity highlights critical role of building communities of support for patients and families affected by rare diseases around the world

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced the company’s recognition of Rare Disease Day 2021.

“While COVID-19 has had an impact on most people around the world, it has put a new spotlight on the importance of connectivity and community for people affected by rare diseases who are at a higher risk of feelings of isolation and can face significant challenges in accessing information and healthcare services,” said Robert J. Gould, Ph.D., Fulcrum’s president and chief executive officer. “We have been privileged to work with many patients and caregivers affected by genetically defined diseases including facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and sickle cell disease. They have bravely shared their stories in efforts to help others better understand these diseases and access information and support that can help.”

Rare Disease Day (www.rarediseaseday.org) was established by EURODIS in 2008 and is held on the last day of February each year in an effort to build awareness of rare diseases and the impact they have on patients and their families. The theme for Rare Disease Day 2021 highlights the need to provide members of the rare disease community around the world with new opportunities to meet, share insights and support and join together in efforts in education and advocacy. This year will mark the first all-digital Rare Disease Day involving interactive online events planned by hundreds of international advocacy, research and patient care organizations.

During February, Fulcrum Therapeutics supported a range of efforts to help build broader awareness of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and sickle cell disease (SCD) by presenting information from patients and caregivers about the challenges they face. The company will also invite employees to join a virtual meeting and Q&A session where members of the FSHD and SCD communities will talk about how they have addressed different challenges and the opportunities for collaboration between patients and companies working to develop new treatments. Company team members will also take part in the virtual 5k race sponsored by the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD). And Fulcrum is launching a new corporate Facebook page that will present perspectives from patients and caregivers about their experiences and hopes for the future.

