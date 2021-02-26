 

PAR Technology Welcomes Lunchbox Into Its Brink POS Integration Ecosystem

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.02.2021, 13:30  |  37   |   |   

ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) software and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries, is adding Lunchbox, a fast-growing startup offering a suite of next generation enterprise online ordering tools to its growing integration partner ecosystem. ParTech, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR).

Lunchbox features a variety of digital solutions designed to empower restaurants to engage with guests directly, including personalized ordering apps and websites, a marketing toolkit to reach guests no matter where they are, pocket kiosks, and more. The partnership marks Lunchbox’s official foray into the enterprise restaurant arena and provides Brink POS with an unparalleled enterprise solution for its customers.

The company’s omnichannel approach to customer marketing enables restaurants to process and fulfill more online orders on their own while continuing to build and maintain relationships with new and loyal customers.

“Expanding Lunchbox’s integrations with PAR’s Brink POS platform is very exciting for us and gets us one step closer to our goal of mitigating the need for third-party platforms,” says Andrew Boryk, chief technology officer at Lunchbox. “With the help of my development team, we’ve created what is virtually a one-stop shop for PAR’s Brink POS users, allowing them to execute everything from orders to marketing and promotions all within one platform that is easily accessible for operators and guests alike.”

“Guests are demanding easier and faster ways to order the food they crave from their favorite restaurants,” Stephen Lee, Director of Strategic Partnerships for PAR, said. “Lunchbox is a creative solution that simplifies the online ordering experience for guests while still keeping the personal touches that make every concept unique.”

Restaurants that have embraced Lunchbox’s distinctive approach to online ordering and marketing have seen, in some cases, a 30% growth in sales. Additionally, more of that profit stays with the restaurant itself, as opposed to a third-party delivery app.

About Lunchbox

Built by restaurateurs for restaurateurs, Lunchbox aims to simplify the solution of omnichannel ordering while empowering restaurateurs through affordability and accessibility. Launched in 2019, Lunchbox gained national recognition for a groundbreaking $20 million raise and co-founder Nabeel Alamgir is a newly minted Forbes “30 Under 30.” Industry-leading restaurants like Bareburger, Clean Juice and world-famous chef David Chang’s Fuku are already working with Lunchbox to build the best-in-class digital ordering experiences that drive returns and sales, all while providing a solution to problems created by third-party sites. To learn more, visit www.lunchbox.io.

About PAR Technology Corporation

PAR Technology Corporation through its wholly owned subsidiary ParTech, Inc., is a customer success-driven, global restaurant and retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. ParTech’s Brink POS integration ecosystem enables quick service, fast casual, table service, and cloud restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based POS software with the world’s leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR Technology Corporation’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit www.partech.com or connect with PAR on Facebook or Twitter.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PAR Technology Welcomes Lunchbox Into Its Brink POS Integration Ecosystem ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) software and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries, is adding Lunchbox, a fast-growing startup offering a suite of next generation enterprise …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
Two UBS Private Wealth Advisors Named to Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List
TOTAL: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Workhorse ...
Farfetch Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
MedMen Announces Investment from AWH into MedMen’s New York Operations
PureTech Announces Publication of Glyph Platform Preclinical Proof-of-Concept Study in Journal of ...
AEye and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III Announce Continental AG’s Participation in $225 Million ...
Assured Guaranty Ltd. Reports Results for Fourth Quarter 2020 and Full Year 2020
Salesforce Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results Raises FY22 Revenue ...
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
PAR Technology’s Restaurant Magic Releases Datable Lab, A New Learning Management System
17.02.21
PAR Technology Announces the Addition of Digital Video Solutions Provider i3 International to the Brink POS Integration Ecosystem
05.02.21
DAVO Joins Brink POS Integration Ecosystem
02.02.21
PAR Technology Adds Contactless Payment Provider Dash Now to Growing Brink POS Integration Partner Ecosystem
29.01.21
PAR Technology Adds Craftable to its BRINK POS Integration Ecosystem