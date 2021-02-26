ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

26 FEBRUARY 2021

Notification of Share Transaction

The Company has received notification that on 25 February Oliver Gardey, Head of Private Equity Fund Investments at ICG, bought 2,038 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 975.6 pence per share and on 18th December bought 305 shares at 892.7 pence per share.

As a result of this transaction Oliver Gardey and his connected persons hold a total of 19,491 ordinary shares, being 0.03% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).