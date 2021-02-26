 

GW Pharmaceuticals receives positive CHMP opinion for EPIDYOLEX (cannabidiol) for use as treatment of seizures associated with Tuberous Sclerosis Complex

– If approved by the European Commission (EC), the label for EPIDYOLEX will expand to include a third indication in Europe –

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: GWPH) (“GW”, “the Company” or “the Group”), a world leader in discovering, developing and delivering regulatory approved cannabis-based medicines, today announces that the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion on the Company’s Type II variation application for EPIDYOLEX (cannabidiol) as an adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC), for patients two years of age and older.

TSC is a condition that causes mostly benign tumours to grow in vital organs of the body, including the brain, skin, heart, eyes, kidneys and lungs, and in which epilepsy is the most common neurological feature. TSC is typically diagnosed in childhood.1

“Epilepsy is reported in more than 90% of individuals with Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC), and over 60% of those with seizures associated with TSC do not respond to standard anti-epileptic medicines.2,3 Today’s positive CHMP opinion brings us one step closer to a potentially life-improving new treatment option for these patients for whom EPIDYOLEX may be appropriate,” said Justin Gover, GW’s Chief Executive Officer. “This decision represents another important step for GW as we look to expand the medicine’s label in Europe. If approved, this represents the third licensed indication for GW’s medicine, broadening patient access to this rigorously tested cannabis-based medicine.”

Professor Helen Cross, Honorary Consultant in Paediatric Neurology at Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust, said, “This debilitating disease affects tens of thousands of patients in Europe, many of whom may benefit from alternative treatment options to achieve adequate seizure control. This decision, and the clinical data supporting the use of EPIDYOLEX in this challenging condition, offers real hope to the patients, their parents and physicians that battle this condition and the seizures it brings every day.”

Carla Fladrowski and Micaela Rozenberg, Co-Chairs of the European Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Association, added, “The lives of individuals with TSC and their families are seriously impacted by drug-resistant epilepsy; TSC Associations together are therefore resolute in their search for successful therapies to help manage a condition that is so difficult to control. We are extremely hopeful of the potential benefits that this desperately needed new treatment option could bring to our community, including the positive impact it could have not only on quality of life but also the burden of the disease itself.”

