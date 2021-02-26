 

Epoxy Resin Market in Pressure Vessels for Alternative Fuels, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 31.8 Million in 2026, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Epoxy Resin Market in Pressure Vessels for Alternative Fuels is Segmented by Vessel Type (Type II, Type III, and Type IV), by Application Type (CNG Vehicles, Hydrogen Vehicles, and Gas Transport), by Vehicle Type (Light Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's epoxy resin market used in pressure vessels for alternative fuels and future possibilities for the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed and comprehensive manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available as well as formulate growth strategies.

Epoxy Resin Market in Pressure Vessels for Alternative Fuels: Highlights from the Report

Epoxy resin is widely used for manufacturing composite pressure vessels for alternative fuels, due to its various benefits. epoxy resin provides extremely high strength to hollow cylindrical pressure vessels. Due to its flexibility, it also provides pressure vessels the capability to absorb the strain produced due to the pressurization of vessel walls in all directions. It holds the structural fiber in its position and is compatible with other reinforcing fibers including glass fiber and aramid fiber. It also contributes to the durability and chemical resistance of the pressure vessels.

Composite pressure vessels are fabricated through the filament winding process (both dry and wet) which offers a high degree of fiber orientation with high fiber loading. The process provides high strength-to-weight ratio and excellent uniformity. Carbon fiber combined with epoxy resin matrix offers high strength and weight advantages and is one of the preferred materials of choice for developing pressure vessels.

