Epoxy Resin Market in Pressure Vessels for Alternative Fuels, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 31.8 Million in 2026, Says Stratview Research

The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed and comprehensive manner to provide a panoramic view of the market.

Epoxy Resin Market in Pressure Vessels for Alternative Fuels: Highlights from the Report

Epoxy resin is widely used for manufacturing composite pressure vessels for alternative fuels, due to its various benefits. epoxy resin provides extremely high strength to hollow cylindrical pressure vessels. Due to its flexibility, it also provides pressure vessels the capability to absorb the strain produced due to the pressurization of vessel walls in all directions. It holds the structural fiber in its position and is compatible with other reinforcing fibers including glass fiber and aramid fiber. It also contributes to the durability and chemical resistance of the pressure vessels.

Composite pressure vessels are fabricated through the filament winding process (both dry and wet) which offers a high degree of fiber orientation with high fiber loading. The process provides high strength-to-weight ratio and excellent uniformity. Carbon fiber combined with epoxy resin matrix offers high strength and weight advantages and is one of the preferred materials of choice for developing pressure vessels.